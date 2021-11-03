CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' Wayne Ellington: Won't play Tuesday

Ellington (hamstring) is "close" but not available Tuesday against...

hoopsrumors.com

Lakers Notes: Horton-Tucker, Ellington, Carmelo, Defense

A pair of Lakers guards are working toward their returns to the court, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN relays (via Twitter). Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Monday that Talen Horton-Tucker has had the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired right thumb and will begin shooting on Tuesday. Vogel also said that Wayne Ellington, who has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury, will practice with the South Bay Lakers in the G League before debuting for the NBA team.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington upgraded to probable for Thunder rematch

The Los Angeles Lakers have upgraded Dwight Howard and Wayne Ellington to probable for their rematch with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. Howard has missed the last two games with a neck stiffness, while Ellington has yet to make his regular season debut due to a lingering hamstring injury.
NBA
Yardbarker

New Starting Lineup, Update On Wayne Ellington

To be clear, shooting guard Avery Bradley had actually started alongside LeBron James in a small-ball lineup during the Lakers' two recent victories against the Houston Rockets. Kent Bazemore went from starting at shooting guard to small forward, James moved up a position to power forward, and Anthony Davis shifted to center. DeAndre Jordan was demoted to a bench role.
NBA
Wayne Ellington
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wayne Ellington available for season debut

Jovan Buha: Wayne Ellington is making his debut tonight, per Frank Vogel. That was a nice offensive sequence from Ellington: He curls off a pindown, gives a slight head-fake to create a driving lane, attacks the paint and finds Dwight Howard diving for a layup. – 11:13 PM. Jovan Buha...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

#Lakers
