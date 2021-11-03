Lakers' Wayne Ellington: Won't play Tuesday

The Lakers will head home tonight to take on the Cavaliers. Coming off of a disappointing loss to the Thunder on Wednesday night, Los Angeles will be looking to get back into the win column against a team they should beat. Then again, they absolutely should have beaten the Thunder...
A pair of Lakers guards are working toward their returns to the court, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN relays (via Twitter). Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Monday that Talen Horton-Tucker has had the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired right thumb and will begin shooting on Tuesday. Vogel also said that Wayne Ellington, who has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury, will practice with the South Bay Lakers in the G League before debuting for the NBA team.
The Los Angeles Lakers have upgraded Dwight Howard and Wayne Ellington to probable for their rematch with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. Howard has missed the last two games with a neck stiffness, while Ellington has yet to make his regular season debut due to a lingering hamstring injury.
To be clear, shooting guard Avery Bradley had actually started alongside LeBron James in a small-ball lineup during the Lakers' two recent victories against the Houston Rockets. Kent Bazemore went from starting at shooting guard to small forward, James moved up a position to power forward, and Anthony Davis shifted to center. DeAndre Jordan was demoted to a bench role.
Jovan Buha: Wayne Ellington is making his debut tonight, per Frank Vogel. That was a nice offensive sequence from Ellington: He curls off a pindown, gives a slight head-fake to create a driving lane, attacks the paint and finds Dwight Howard diving for a layup. – 11:13 PM. Jovan Buha...
The injury issues that have plagued the Los Angeles Lakers are well known at this point. Before the season began, the team lost four wing players in Talen Horton-Tucker, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn, completely depleting the Lakers’ wing rotation. Horton-Tucker is making progress on his potential return,...
Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
The Los Angeles Lakers received a vintage Russell Westbrook performance on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He had easily his best game in purple and gold, as he finally got going after struggling for a few weeks. Westbrook finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists,...
It's not often that you see four players ejected from an NBA game, let alone on a single play. That's exactly what happened during The Indiana Pacers' 111-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, following an altercation between Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Pacers big man Myles Turner.
The Chicago Bulls have made huge upgrades over the last year to their roster. At the trading deadline last season they went out and got Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic, and this past off-season they signed Lonzo Ball and four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. Clearly, the moves seem to be...
The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat on Monday night, 113-96. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had a 25-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double and then got thrown out of the game for a cheap shot on Markieff Morris. After the game members of the Miami Heat gathered in the hallway, waiting to confront the Nuggets, but security apparently shooed them away. You can see them in the final image of this Instagram post by Denver photographer Aaron Ontiveroz.
Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
Barnes (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. Barnes was downgraded to doubtful for Monday's contest due to a sprained right thumb earlier in the day, so it's not a major surprise he's been ruled out. It's unclear if the 20-year-old will miss any additional time. Chris Boucher, Svi Mykhailiuk and Khem Birch are candidates to join the starting line in his absence.
Before the 2021-22 NBA season started, most fans and sports pundits were convinced that the Los Angeles Lakers are the best team in the Western Conference. Some even argued that they will be the best team in the entire league as well. But the reality is often disappointing, right?. So...
Brooklyn Nets forward/center Paul Millsap will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Millsap is dealing with an undisclosed personal issue, and he will miss Sunday's tilt against Cade Cunningham and Co. Look for James Johnson to be in line for added playing time down low.
Lamb (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Spurs, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. As expected, Lamb will be sidelined Monday after previously being listed as doubtful. During his absence, Justin Holiday and Torrey Craig are likely to receive more playing time against the Spurs.
Gobert has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to right heel injury recovery. Gobert delivered 12 points (3-4 FG, 6-9 FT), 20 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's win over Sacramento, and he'll miss his first game of the season Thursday. Hassan Whiteside and Eric Paschall should have increased roles in his absence.
