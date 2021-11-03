CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Out vs. Rockets

 9 days ago

Howard (neck) is out Tuesday against the Rockets,...

fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Explains Why The 1998-99 Houston Rockets Superteam Was A Failure: "I Didn't Realize How Much Hakeem Had Diminished... I Didn't Realize Charles Wasn't As Dedicated As I Thought He Would Be."

The Houston Rockets had a fair amount of star power on their team during the 1998-99 season. They had Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley on the roster from the 1997-87 season and added Scottie Pippen via trade. Pippen was coming off a three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, and with his addition, there were a lot of expectations for that Houston Rockets team.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Video: LeBron James sends Kevin Porter Jr to hell with monster jam in Rockets vs Lakers

There will be no player in the NBA who would want to face the wrath of LeBron James, especially when he is running down the paint. However, Kevin Porter Jr. was the most recent victim to face the same as Rockets locked horns with the Lakers in consecutive games. King James decided to send Kevin Porter Jr to hell as he slammed down a monstrous jam upon the latter’s head to bring the crowd at their feat in Staples Center.
NBA
chatsports.com

Podcast: Howard Beck defends his Dwight Howard decision

Dwight Howard described being left off of the list of the top 75 players in NBA history with one word: “Disrespectful.” Lakers fans agreed, with 88% thinking Howard should have been on the list. So why didn’t he make the cut? Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated was one of, to...
NBA
The Dream Shake

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game preview

The Rockets head to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers twice in the next three days. After tonight’s game, the teams meet once again at Staples Center on Tuesday. For the Lakers, LeBron James is back after right ankle soreness. Against the Cavaliers, he shot 10-22 overall, but 1-10 from deep. The rest of the Lakers shot well collectively and the Lakers won 113-101.
NBA
USA Today

Lakers vs. Rockets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, moneyline odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Rockets Preview: We meet again

Last season, the NBA took a page out of the MLB’s book by instituting in-season, baseball-style series, where two teams would play each other twice in a row. This was done primarily to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the league as well as the country, as doing so would reduce travel. The Association has mostly done away with them this season, but there are still rare occurrences during this 2021-22 season. To this point, Tuesday will be the lone time that the Lakers play a team twice in a row, as they take on the Houston Rockets for the second time in three days.
NBA
lakers365.com

Skidding Rockets look to rebound in rematch vs. Lakers

The visiting Houston Rockets have a better idea where they need to focus their attention if they hope to avenge a loss 48 hours earlier to the Lakers when they get a rematch in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The Rockets missed 14 free throws and mixed in 27 turnovers Sunday when they fell behind early and never seriously threatened in a 95-85 loss. The game was billed as a Southern California homecoming for Houston's young backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green, but it turned into a nightmare when the guards combined for 10 turnovers and just 20 points.
NBA
The Dream Shake

Rockets at Lakers Double Feature

Tonight marks the second game of the Lakers Home and also Home, series against the Rockets. The Lakers predictably won the first game when they did such revolutionary things as “Start Davis at Center” and “Have Carmelo Make A Bunch of Threes”. Admittedly, Carmelo wasn’t doing that as a Rocket,...
NBA
USA Today

Lakers vs. Rockets: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Oct. 31

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Los Angeles (3-3) is coming off a gritty win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in which the defense finally had a positive fourth quarter to come back and win. LeBron James made his return after a two-game absence and controlled the game whenever he played, so he should give Houston fits as well.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Lakers release injury report for Sunday’s game vs. Rockets

LeBron James’ status for the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday is listed as questionable, with three other teammates already ruled out. The 36-year-old James returned to the court in the Lakers’ Friday night victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing the Lakers’ previous two contests.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Rockets Preview: L.A. looks to scare Houston on Halloween night

In the dying minutes of the fourth quarter vs. a young and competitive Cleveland Cavaliers team on Friday, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis were all smiles and glee while stationed at the bench. Not only did they just conclude their best performance as a trio yet, but they were also having fun celebrating a comfortable victory — something that hasn’t happened since the season began. Rather than clawing to secure a win, they were celebrating Dwight Howard knock down a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
NBA

