Our Mazda CX-30: What We Like and Don’t Like About the Small SUV

Just like the entries in every modern automotive segment, pickup trucks have gotten big. Back in the 1990s, a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma were similar in size to today's new 2022 Ford Maverick, but consumer preferences along with a push to make everything bigger and better caused trucks to grow. The 2022 Maverick reopens the door that was shut decades ago, and although it ditches traditional body-on-frame architecture in favor of a unibody platform, the Maverick still manages to do truck stuff. It also looks like a serious truck but without the bouncy ride or big proportions most modern pickups are known for.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO