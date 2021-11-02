CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Our Mazda CX-30: What We Like and Don’t Like About the Small SUV

MotorTrend Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's amazing how quick a year goes by. Our once-shiny and new long-term 2020 Mazda CX-30 is rapidly nearing the end of its stay in the MotorTrend garage. As we get ready to return our CX-30 to Mazda so it can go on in its second life as a pre-owned car,...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best SUVs under $35,000: Our top picks

The average new car sold in the US in September cost well over $40,000. Well, not everyone has over $40,000 to shop for a new vehicle, so welcome to the right place to save some cash. Here, we present our top picks for the best SUVs and crossovers under $35,000.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Shop our best small SUV picks for 2021

Let's face it: SUVs make more sense than sedans for a lot of car buyers. Automakers aren't dumb because they've known that fact for years now, as they slowly kill off passenger sedans. Today, you'll find oodles of SUV options to choose from, but the small or compact SUV segment is a big one. With so many options, we wanted to choose the SUVs that impress us the most and recommend them to you.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mazda Cx 30#Suv#Radio On#Sirius Satellite Radio#Motortrend
thedrive

These Small SUVs Terribly Failed the New IIHS Crash Test

Of the 20 tested, only one model survived with a "good" rating. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's first priority is right there in its name; if it isn't testing cars and exploiting their safety weaknesses, it's not doing the job. That's why IIHS officials developed a new, tougher side crash test to analyze the performance of small SUVs in accident situations. Of the 20 crossovers tested, only one—the 2021 Mazda CX-5—scored a good rating. That's pretty much what they expected, which is why the test was created.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Honda SUV and Truck Lineup: What’s New With the CR-V, Pilot, and Ridgeline

With more than half of its total 1.2 million U.S. vehicle sales in 2020 either an SUV or a Ridgeline, Honda has come a long way from being a vendor of just econoboxes. We're living in an era when the CR-V compact SUV outsells the Civic and Accord and the Ridgeline is more trucklike than it has ever been.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Don’t Buy This Small SUV for Teen Drivers

Parents often look for the safest option when searching for a vehicle for their teen driver. One small SUV model received a poor rating from the Insurance Institue for Highway Safety. Don’t buy this small SUV for teen drivers if you want the safest SUV on the market. Don’t buy...
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Rated by Consumer Reports

The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 18 years, here are some models analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

Best subcompact SUV for 2021

Big value can come in small packages, too. Despite largely being seen as affordable mass-market machinery, subcompact SUVs can provide everything an individual or growing family needs. There aren't a ton of vehicles in this segment, but its appeal means more competitors are showing up every year. Whether you're looking...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Volvo’s All-Electric C40 Recharge SUV Handles City Streets and Country Roads With Ease

The morning sky is still dark when we climb into the new Volvo C40 Recharge in the Belgian city of Ghent. There are as many bicycles as cars in this university town, making for a crawling commute on the narrow, medieval-era streets. But Volvo’s all-electric compact crossover seems at home in this urban stop-and-go as we creep past flocks of tourists and students, the scent of melted chocolate and baking waffles wafting through the air. The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is among the initial steps toward the Swedish marque’s commitment to go completely electric by 2030. Based on the XC40 SUV...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 Is the Best SUV for Teen Drivers

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 is the best small SUV for your teen driver because it is safe, comfortable, and affordable. The 2021 CX-5 may not be the most popular SUV on the market, but it provides incredible value. Here’s why the new CX-5 is the best SUV for teen drivers.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mazda 3 And CX-30 Get Stylish New Special Editions

Last week, Mazda unveiled the peculiarly named Mazda CX-3 Super Edgy Edition for the Japanese market, although the relatively minor upgrades didn't live up to the name. Now, the Japanese automaker has revealed two new special-edition models based on the Mazda 3 and CX-30: the Black Tone Edition and the Smart Edition.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford Maverick 2.0L EcoBoost First Test: The Small Truck Done Right

Just like the entries in every modern automotive segment, pickup trucks have gotten big. Back in the 1990s, a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma were similar in size to today's new 2022 Ford Maverick, but consumer preferences along with a push to make everything bigger and better caused trucks to grow. The 2022 Maverick reopens the door that was shut decades ago, and although it ditches traditional body-on-frame architecture in favor of a unibody platform, the Maverick still manages to do truck stuff. It also looks like a serious truck but without the bouncy ride or big proportions most modern pickups are known for.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Jet Black Mica Mazda CX-30 Premium

Jet Black Mica 2021 Mazda CX-30 Premium AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4 Blind Spot Monitoring System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning Systemn, Lane Keep Assist, Mazda Connected Services, 18" x 7J Alloy Wheels, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heads-Up Display, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, MAZDA CONNECT Infotainment System Voice Command, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Roof rack: rails only, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2020 Kia Telluride Yearlong Review Verdict: All Good Things Come to an End

Like the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. And our long-term 2020 Kia Telluride S was definitely a good thing. What's that you say? You'd like a little more information to understand my simple, easy conclusion? Fine. Our three-row Kia came to us a winner. Throughout...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Chevy Bolt EUV vs. VW ID4 vs. Ford Mustang Mach-E: The Mainstreamers

Electric vehicles have long faced an uphill battle toward consumer acceptance. Although there are a number of reasons for this, two in particular have stood out as significant barriers: high prices relative to equivalent gasoline-powered cars and limited driving range. Both, though, are largely things of the past, with the...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy