Our Mazda CX-30: What We Like and Don’t Like About the Small SUV

Jet Black Mica 2021 Mazda CX-30 Premium AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4 Blind Spot Monitoring System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning Systemn, Lane Keep Assist, Mazda Connected Services, 18" x 7J Alloy Wheels, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heads-Up Display, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, MAZDA CONNECT Infotainment System Voice Command, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Roof rack: rails only, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Comments / 0