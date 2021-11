The Summit County Board of Elections is the one-stop shop for voting information. Residents can log onto summitcountyboe.gov. In a red banner on top of the page, hover over “Voters.” The choice, “Polling Locations Lookup” will let you type in your address. Submitting that will provide you with your ward, precinct and the address of your polling location. Quicklinks on the right will allow you to view a copy of the actual ballot you will see as well as a list of candidates.

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO