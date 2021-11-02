CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 MP’s to push for legalisation of 'pragya' in Cape Coast

By Richard Frimpong
primenewsghana.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Minority Members of Parliament in the Central Region are championing the legalisation of the tricycle commonly called “pragya” as commercial vehicles in the region. The Minority MPs seeking for the legalisation of the “pragya” are: MP for Cape Coast South, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan; MP for Cape Coast North, Dr Kwamena...

www.primenewsghana.com

