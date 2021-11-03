CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Rode's new AI-Micro turns your phone into a portable audio recording studio

By Harry Domanski
TechRadar
TechRadar
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Renowned microphone and audio brand Rode has today announced the AI-Micro – a compact audio interface that allows you to directly record two channels of high quality audio into your smartphone, computer or tablet. There's little in the way of alternatives for such a simple and affordable recording solution...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

7 apps that can clean up your Android in minutes

Everyone loves that new phone feel. For the whole 15 minutes it lasts. As soon as you start downloading apps and using them to comb the internet, your phone seems to slow down. Performance is essential for everyone when it comes to their smartphone, considering they run our lives. So...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Your phone's Bluetooth could let stalkers track you

Bluetooth security flaws are hardly big news for most smartphone users, as we often come across new Bluetooth vulnerabilities that allow criminals illegal access to modern devices to eavesdrop, bug a victim's phone, steal data, execute harmful commands, or even fully take over a stranger's phone. Last month, we even...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recording#Android#Recording Studio#Smartphones#The Ai Micro#Mac#Usb C#Rode Central#Rode Ai Micro#Australian
The Next Web

Turn any video or audio on your Mac into a saveable file with this AnyMP4 Recorder bundle

TLDR: AnyMP4 Screen and Audio Recorder for Mac makes it easy to save any video or audio happening on your Mac screen, now at 70 percent off its regular price. The web is ready to show you virtually anything you want any time you want it. But if it’s a livestream, or if you only have temporary access to a video, there’s no guarantee you’ll ever be able to see it again.
COMPUTERS
geekculture.co

OneOdio A70 Bluetooth & Wired Headphones Make Professional-Grade Audio Portable

The OneOdio A70 Bluetooth & Wired Headphones boast versatility and portability without compromising on the superb sound quality the audio equipment manufacturer is known for. This pair of headphones is engineered with DJs and bass enthusiasts in mind, delivering punchy, bass-heavy music to those who like the feeling of their music reverberating through their entire bodies.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
mixonline.com

Røde AI-Micro Interface Launched

Sydney, Australia (November 4, 2021)—Røde has introduced the AI-Micro, a compact dual-channel interface for recording to a mobile device or computer. Intended for for mobile journalists and content creators, the unit features two auto-sensing inputs for connecting 3.5mm microphones, a high-power headphone output, and a universal USB output for use with both iOS and Android devices.
CELL PHONES
provideocoalition.com

RØDE unveils AI-Micro, new multiplatform dual channel 48 kHz audio interface

About a nanosecond after RØDE’s strict embargo ended on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10 AM AEDT (UTC+11 — Australian time) —which works out to Tuesday at 7 PM in Florida or NY time, I am delighted to share with you the information about the new AI-Micro multiplatform dual channel 48 kHz/24-bit audio interface. I am particularly excited and enthusiastic about it since I had done so much deep and wide coverage of the otherwise underpublicized SC6-L dual channel interface in 2018-2019. I consider the original SC6-L to be the inspiration for the just announced AI-Micro. In fact, the two devices share much more similarities than differences. Both are specifically designed and marketed to connect and adapt up to to two unbalanced 3.5 mm microphones to connect digitally to a modern device at our absolute standard of 48 kHz (see 48kHzAlliance.com) and 24-bit depth/resolution. Both supply bias voltage (“plugin power”, not phantom power) for these microphones and both offer stereo monitoring, with latency-free sidetone so you can hear yourself for quality control. Ahead, I’ll cover the small —yet huge— improvements in the new AI-Micro as a preview of my upcoming review, to be published shortly after I receive the sample unit I’m expecting soon. I also added a video from RØDE.
ELECTRONICS
thebrag.com

Hinge is adding new audio features from this week to help your dating life

Hinge is adding audio clips to user profiles, because we all know what’s truly sexy is a well-delivered voice note. The dating app has decided to add new audio features from this week onwards. As per The Verge, starting worldwide on Wednesday, November 3rd, users can answer the ‘getting to know you’ prompts on their profile with audio for a change. They’ll also be able to exchange voice clips with matches in chat. I mean, this sounds great and all, but it would really have been more useful during lockdown.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

How AI scene optimization works on your phone's camera

If you've got a flagship camera phone, you're probably wondering how it takes such incredible pictures. Phones brighten up shadows, blur out backgrounds for DSLR-like portrait shots, pump up colors and generally add pizzazz to pictures in a way traditional cameras don't. A big part of this process comes down...
CELL PHONES
whathifi.com

Transparent's new portable Bluetooth speaker doubles as a lantern

Stockholm electronics brand Transparent has released its latest Bluetooth speaker, which the company says is intended to last a lifetime. Made in the style of an outdoor lantern, 'The Light Speaker' is portable with a detachable handle and an IPX2 weather rating to withstand light rain. Inside the borosilicate glass...
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

It’s not made by Rode but there is a charging case for the Rode Wireless GO II

I’ve been doing a lot of research on little wireless microphones recently. Since Rode released the initial Rode Wireless GO (review here), there have been a whole plethora of similar microphones hit the market like the Hollyland Lark 150, Godox Movelink M2 (review here), Gudsen Mirfak WE10 Pro and plenty of others besides. Rode’s even gotten back into the game with the Wireless GO II.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Rode AI-Micro could be a game-changing audio interface for on the go podcasters

Rode launched today the AI-Micro audio interface for smartphones, tablets, and computers, and it could be game-changing for content creators that are always on the go. The AI-Micro allows you to connect two 3.5mm input mics to your phone or other devices quickly and it works with Rode's Connect, Rode Reporter, and Rode Central software, as well as being plug-and-play.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

The new Recording Studio in PowerPoint will allow you to record, retake and share presentations

Microsoft today announced a new recording experience in Microsoft PowerPoint that will be available in early 2022. The upcoming Recording Studio feature will allow you to record, retake and share your presentation with ease. Recording studio also offers integration with Cameo and Designer in PowerPoint to make the slides more immersive and engaging to the audience.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

TechRadar

16K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy