CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Fluvanna Free Library to Host Holiday Craft Bazaar and Book Sale on November 13

By Jamestown Gazette
jamestowngazette.com
 6 days ago

On Saturday, November 13 the Fluvanna Free Library will host their annual Holiday Craft Bazaar and Book Sale. This annual event is held from 10-3 at the Fluvanna Fire Hall located at...

jamestowngazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

International travelers set for emotional reunions as U.S. reopens its borders

LONDON — Travelers prepared for emotional reunions with friends and family Monday after the United States lifted restrictions imposed more than a year and a half ago at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. At London’s Heathrow Airport, Gail and Paul Chamberlain said they looked forward to meeting their daughter’s...
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Obama hits Russia, China for “lack of urgency” on climate

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Barack Obama expressed confidence at U.N. climate talks Monday that the Biden administration will ultimately get its $555 billion climate package through Congress, and faulted U.S. rivals China and Russia for what he called a “dangerous lack of urgency” in cutting their own climate-wrecking emissions. “When...
POTUS
Fox News

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Aaron Rodgers 'damaged professional sports' with vax comments

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar teed off on Aaron Rodgers in a column Monday after the Green Bay Packers star explained his decision to forgo the coronavirus vaccine. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who finished his NBA career as a 19-time All-Star, six-time NBA champion and the all-time leader in points scored, wrote in his SubStack that Rodgers "damaged professional sports" when he went into great detail about his vaccination stance. Abdul-Jabbar took Rodgers to task for slyly telling reporters in August he was "immunized" and consulting Joe Rogan on COVID treatments.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Lifestyle
City
Chili, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
CBS News

Ted Cruz called Big Bird getting COVID-19 vaccine "propaganda." This isn't the first time Sesame Street encouraged kids to get important vaccines.

Big Bird – the fictional yellow bird children have watched on "Sesame Street" since the 1970s – tweeted this weekend that he received his COVID-19 vaccine. While the tweet was meant to ease any fears young children may have about getting the shot, Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at Big Bird, calling the tweet "propaganda."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Top Biden officials urging school administrators to help get students vaccinated

Top Biden administration officials are urging school administrators to help students get vaccinated, days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a vaccine for young children. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona penned a letter to superintendents and elementary school principals...
EDUCATION
CBS News

Musk says he'll sell 10% of Tesla stock based on Twitter poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings — worth about $20 billion — in the electric car maker based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend. Tesla shares slumped in early trading Monday. Musk said he would abide by...
STOCKS
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soups#Christmas#The Fluvanna Free Library#Chinese#The Holiday Craft Bazaar

Comments / 0

Community Policy