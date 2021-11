Nothing has been ordinary about Glenbard South High School’s football season. The Raiders won eight of their nine regular-season games to earn a rare No. 1 seed in Class 5A. Still, even with a prolific offense and stout defense, the Raiders had to settle for second place in the Upstate Eight Conference. By beating Glenbard South 35-7 in week three, South Elgin captured first place in the Conference with an undefeated 8-0 record.

SOUTH ELGIN, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO