CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Renewal

The Voice
The Voice
 9 days ago

Autos GovernmentDriver's licensesRenewalState representative Barbara Hernandez. State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is helping residents conveniently renew driver’s licenses,...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Voice

November 11, 2021

Carousel Community Events Government Military VeteransAuroraVeteransVeterans Day. Aurora Veterans Day Ceremony Moved Indoors, Parade Called Off Due to Inclement Weather. Although the weather may have changed Veterans Day plans for city of Aurora government officials and veterans honored, it certainly didn’t dampen the patriotic spirit. Out of an abundance of caution and with guidance from emergency management professionals, the Aurora city government Veterans Day parade scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11,...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

State in climate role

As global leaders met in Glasgow, Scotland, over the past two weeks to discuss the effects of and potential policy solutions to climate change, governor JB Pritzker made the case in a pair of speaking events that Illinois is doing its part to counteract troubling climate trends. It was the...
POLITICS
The Voice

Healing divisions leads to growth, advancement

As a society we continue along the path of constructing a mentality of pitting one person against another; of bringing two groups into a clash; of making minimal effort to seek true compromise. Those who make true efforts should be blessed with enough courage, wisdom, and understanding to help the rest of us to make a better world. Politics is the first thought in such efforts of trying to get along. Politics is a part of the scenario, however, there are many more elements. We become thrust into bickering over rights, liberty, and freedom, the avenues of expression. Greater understanding should be the goal.
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Aurora, IL
Government
City
Aurora, IL
The Voice

Aurora Veterans Day parade, salute, will begin 10:15 a.m. November 11

Aurora will honor on Veterans Day the heroes who bravely served our country and returned home to continue serving in many ways throughout the community. With the theme ‘Serving Our Country and Our Community,’ the annual Aurora Veterans Day parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, from Benton Street and Broadway Avenue. It will conclude at the GAR Memorial Hall, 23 E. Downer Place, where veterans, parade participants, and guests, will convene for a tribute ceremony.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

USAR Aurora Navy League Council 247 topic Nov. 16

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will hold its Tuesday, Nov. 16 dinner meeting at its new, permanent location, the private room of the Riverview Diner, IL-25 and Mill Street, Montgomery. It is a large private room and can be entered from the north door or through the restaurant. There is plenty of parking.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Various ways aid communication, understanding

A system of communication is important in any community. In addition to precarious social media, newspapers have been involved in communications since the late 18th Century. Systems and times change. The Voice offers a platform to exchange ideas, provide community narratives, and offer opinions. We call attention to this week’s...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Moment of silence special request at Aurora meeting

At the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin asked for a moment of silence for a friend of his, David Williams, who was a well known preacher, volunteer, and basketball coach at East Aurora High School. Mayor Irvin asked for a...
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Island#Autos Governmentdriver#Licensesrenewalstate#One Year Subscription
The Voice

Kane County Vax Hub ready to help

The Kane County Health Department (KCHD) encourages eligible individuals to make appointments for their COVID-19 booster shots at the Kane Vax Hub in Batavia at KaneVax.org. Seniors who require assistance with appointments are encouraged to call the Kane Vax line at 855-452-6382. COVID-19 vaccinations are not available for children ages...
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Abortion: Thoughts on both sides of the volatile issue

Abortion is back in the news again. It had been biding its time until the right moment. The right moment arrived with the appearance of two news items:. • The first item is that the U.S. Supreme Court will be reviewing the State of Mississippi’s law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy (the current standard is 22 weeks). The plaintiffs fought tooth and nail to get this case to the High Court, because they want the justices to overturn Roe vs. Wade once and for all. They have been encouraged by the recent shifting of the Court’s make-up, with six conservative justices.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Voice

New State congressional district map called imbalanced

The latest draft of a new congressional district map for Illinois met with much of the same criticism as the first draft during a House committee hearing Tuesday. The latest proposal from legislative Democratic Party leaders was released Saturday. It divides the State into 17 congressional districts, one fewer than the State has due to its population loss since the 2010 U.S. Census.
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

Aurora Continues Senior Citizens Listening Tour October 29-November 4

Senior citizens in Aurora bring a lot of wisdom and life experiences to the table, and they have been sharing both with City officials this past week. Nearly 100 seniors, caretakers and service providers have attended the first three sessions of the ‘Enhancing Life and Legacy’ listening tour, and there are still more sessions planned, including new tour stops announced for November.
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Voice

State district proposals continue

Democratic Party leaders in the General Assembly released a second draft of proposed congressional district maps over the weekend as they prepare to enter the final three days of their fall veto session. Similar to the first set of maps that were released October 15, the latest draft would create...
POLITICS
The Voice

October 30, 2021

Cheers For Veterans” Gala to add its “Reverse Raffle”for a Double-Fun 2021 Fundraiser Event November 4. In advance of Veterans Day, the public is invited to join the beloved “Cheers For Veterans” gala for its return at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge, www.signatureevent.com, Thursday, Nov. 4! Now in its 11th year, the 2021 Cheers For Veterans event will feature fine dining, open bar, live music, silent...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

State representative Barbara Hernandez receives award for health work

In recognition for her work to maintain clean air, State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, recently received an award from the Respiratory Health Association. “The Respiratory Health Association has been fighting for better air quality and equitable health care for lung diseases for years and I am grateful for their recognition,” Hernandez said. “Living with poor lung health can be debilitating. Not being able to breathe properly can impact people’s ability to work, to learn and even to connect with their friends and family. Preventing dangerous pollutants from intensifying these problems prevents a great deal of unnecessary suffering, and our work here is far from over.”
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Officially: Jason Arres Naperville police chief

The City of Naperville government announced this week that Jason Arres, who serves as a deputy chief of the Naperville Police Department, has been named Naperville’s new police chief. The announcement is made following a three-month process involving a national search led by the public management consulting firm GovHR and...
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

‘Our Town’ November 5-6 in Aurora

Aurora Central Catholic (ACC) High School actors will perform Thornton WIlder’s “Our Town” Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, at 7 p.m. at the school, 1255 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora. The public is invited. Admission is $10. Reserved seats are an additional $1. Philip A. Nohl, ACC drama and choir...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy