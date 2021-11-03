Novak Djokovic shakes off rust with win at Paris Masters

Patrick McEnroe, the youngest brother of American tennis legend John McEnroe has declared Novak Djokovic as the Greatest male tennis player of all time. Patrick, a former tennis player himself, was the captain of the United States Davis Cup Team between 2001 and 2010. Under his leadership, the team went on to become champions in 2007. During his active professional career, Patrick had reached a career-high ranking of no. 28 in singles and no. 3 in doubles. Partnering with Jim Grabb, he won the men’s doubles title at the 1989 French Open. Post-retirement, he has been active on the broadcasting front, working first for CBS, and then ESPN.
