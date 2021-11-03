CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic shakes off rust with win at Paris Masters

 9 days ago

PARIS (AP) — In his first singles match since missing out on a calendar-year Grand Slam,...

ATP Paris: Novak Djokovic battles past Marton Fucsovics for a winning return

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic earned the 45th ATP win of the season at Paris Masters, beating Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in two hours. The five-time Paris Masters winner competed in singles for the first time in 50 days, losing the US Open final to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets and making a winning start in the French capital, eager to secure the seventh year-end no.
“I’m pleased to be back” Novak Djokovic and other top players display their excitement for the upcoming Paris Masters 2021

The upcoming Paris Masters 2021 will be the final ATP-1000 event of the season and is often the preferred tournament of many players. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is a 5-time champion at the event and the most successful player in the history of the tournament and will be headlining the tournament as the top-seed followed by World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev who is the defending champion.
Novak Djokovic
Paris Masters 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils Preview, Head to head, Prediction and Live Stream

Novak Djokovic will be up against Gael Monfils in the third round of the 2021 Paris Masters. Djokovic is ranked No.1 in the world while Monfils is the World No.22. Once again, world No.1 Novak Djokovic has without a doubt been the best player this season. The Serbian machine won the Australian Open at the start of the season and had an exceptional clay court season, where he defeated the Rafael Nadal enroute his second triumph at Roland Garros. He also won a title on his home soil and clinched the Wimbledon championships- his 20th major. He lost the US Open final to Daniil Medvedev, and was just a match away from completing the calendar slam.
Tennis-Djokovic focuses on positives after winning sixth Paris Masters crown

PARIS (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic put the disappointment of missing out on a rare calendar Grand Slam behind him as he won a record sixth Paris Masters title on Sunday. The Serbian’s bid to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in the same year was ended by Daniil Medvedev in September’s U.S. Open final, and on Sunday he avenged that defeat by beating the Russian 4-6 6-3 6-3 in Paris.
“I have surpassed one of the champions of the past, someone who was my idol” Novak Djokovic thanks Pete Sampras and other legends after winning the Paris Masters 2021

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic had another record breaking night in Bercy yesterday when he defeated World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the finals to clinch his 5th title of the season. Djokovic won the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to lift his 6th Paris Masters title, with no other player having won the title more than 3 times.
Patrick McEnroe declares Novak Djokovic as the Greatest Of All Times after his win at the Rolex Paris Masters 2021

Patrick McEnroe, the youngest brother of American tennis legend John McEnroe has declared Novak Djokovic as the Greatest male tennis player of all time. Patrick, a former tennis player himself, was the captain of the United States Davis Cup Team between 2001 and 2010. Under his leadership, the team went on to become champions in 2007. During his active professional career, Patrick had reached a career-high ranking of no. 28 in singles and no. 3 in doubles. Partnering with Jim Grabb, he won the men’s doubles title at the 1989 French Open. Post-retirement, he has been active on the broadcasting front, working first for CBS, and then ESPN.
