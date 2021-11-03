Novak Djokovic shakes off rust with win at Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic will be up against Gael Monfils in the third round of the 2021 Paris Masters. Djokovic is ranked No.1 in the world while Monfils is the World No.22. Once again, world No.1 Novak Djokovic has without a doubt been the best player this season. The Serbian machine won the Australian Open at the start of the season and had an exceptional clay court season, where he defeated the Rafael Nadal enroute his second triumph at Roland Garros. He also won a title on his home soil and clinched the Wimbledon championships- his 20th major. He lost the US Open final to Daniil Medvedev, and was just a match away from completing the calendar slam.

