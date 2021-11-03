“Turn Off the Rain” – Does Disney Actually Control the Weather?

As the Disney Parks around the world have continued to open up as the pandemic begins to subside, it has been interesting to see how travel has bounced back. In Walt Disney World, we know that the Orlando Disney Parks were by far the most visited during the pandemic, and now, they are operating in a more “normal” way. However, there are still many protocols in place that were put there during the pandemic. For example, Disney Park Pass reservations are still in play, and there is still a capacity limit; however, we do not know what that limit is at this point. That being said, massive crowds have returned, and Guests still flood Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom to see the fireworks go each night as Disney Enchantment plays. Now that the United States border is once again open to foreign travelers who are fully vaccinated, those crowds will likely increase.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO