Tennessee authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Cleveland
Cleveland, TENNESSEE – According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, this incident occurred around 1:17 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a report that a 50-year-old man was threatening to hurt himself and was armed with a weapon.
When the officers arrived on Cottage Stone Lane, they found the 50-year-old man in his vehicle.
The responding officers said they heard a gunshot, prompting one officer to fire multiple shots.
The 50-year-old victim, Matthew Riggs, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
He was later pronounced dead.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating this incident.
