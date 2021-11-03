Tennessee authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Cleveland

Cleveland, TENNESSEE – According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, this incident occurred around 1:17 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a report that a 50-year-old man was threatening to hurt himself and was armed with a weapon.

When the officers arrived on Cottage Stone Lane, they found the 50-year-old man in his vehicle.

The responding officers said they heard a gunshot, prompting one officer to fire multiple shots.

The 50-year-old victim, Matthew Riggs, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He was later pronounced dead.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating this incident.

