SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested on Monday afternoon by Spokane Valley deputies after a man and woman found him inside their home. The brother and sister alerted Spokane Valley deputies after running upstairs to safety. The incident occurred in the 6600 block of E. 4th Avenue in Spokane Valley. According to a press release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s office, 40-year-old Justin T. Watson was found at the kitchen table with two airsoft guns, two cases of beer and sporting white face paint. Police officials speculated that Watson was using the face paint to hide tattoos.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 15 DAYS AGO