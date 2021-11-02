CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, November the 2nd

By Jay Martin
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvercast skies have kept our temperatures cool. We got to mid 60s early in the day. Cold air is moving south through the...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

hometownstations.com

Chilly weekend, snow possible Sunday

A sunny start to our Friday, and expect a good dose of sunshine through midday. Clouds will eventually take over during the afternoon with a slight chance of a shower late in the day. Highs should reach the lower 50s. Windy once again! Gusts could peak at 35 mph from the southwest.
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday November 11th

Cool and Clear across the Concho Valley this Veteran’s Day. Temperatures this afternoon got up into the upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs. The great weather continues into this evening as some local area high school begin their playoff runs here in the region. If you are planning to head out to some […]
KEYT

Friday evening forecast November 12

Offshore flow and ridging aloft will bring above average temperatures through at least Sunday. Plenty of sunshine with warm temperatures ranging 10 to 20 degrees above average this weekend. Temperatures should return to near average by Tuesday. High level winds will weaken into Saturday as pressure gradients lessen. While high...
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, November 12th

To start off our Friday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 40s. Winds will be coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Skies are expected to be on the clear side. As we get through the rest of the morning hours, we will continue to have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will jump to the 60s by noon. Winds will shift a bit though, eventually coming from the north up to 15 miles per hour. Since we have a weak cold front moving through this afternoon, we won’t have much of a temperatures increase for later today, as highs will only be in the mid 60s to low 70s around the viewing area, with warmer temperatures in the southern portion of the Concho Valley. Winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. We will continue to have clear skies as well. Later tonight, we are looking to have clear skies, cooler temperatures with lows dropping to the 30s and a bit in the 40s. Winds will be on the calm side. To start the weekend, we are looking to have sunny skies all day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s, which is fairly average for this time of year. Winds will be coming from the southwest up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into next week, we will have a warming trend with temperatures for the viewing area. We could see the 80s making another comeback by next week Tuesday. However, after Tuesday we are looking to have another cold front move through, but once again, it will be a weak cold front. Temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s for next week Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Ozarks First.com

Friday, November 12 Evening Forecast

It was a cold and breezy day across the region. Temperatures were a bit warmer to the south before cooling down this afternoon. A few places saw some drizzle. It is going to be a cold night on tap if you are heading out tonight to one of those playoff games. Kick-off temperatures will be in the upper 30s, but it will feel like the low 30s upper 20s. Temperatures will be bottoming out in the mid-20s with mostly clear skies. By tomorrow morning, it will feel like the teens in a few places so make sure to bundle up! Those cold temperatures started today and will continue into the weekend. The clouds will clear up tonight, with a few clouds in the sky tomorrow.
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday November 12th

Terrific weather going into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs with some cold conditions over night as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Great weather if you have been putting off any yardwork and outdoor activities. Next week, an upper level ridge moves […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, November 12th

For the rest of our Friday, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine around the region. Temperatures will increase to the mid 60s to low 70s for highs, with warmer temperatures staying in the southern part of the viewing area. A cold front will push through today, giving us northern winds with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. However, we don’t have enough moisture in the area at this time, so we won’t have any clouds develop, let alone any sort of precipitation. Heading into the evening hours, we are looking to have clear skies with calm winds. Temperatures will also drop to the 30s for most of the region. To start our weekend, we will have plenty of sunshine for our Saturday. Temperatures will be a slight bit warmer, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be coming mostly from a southwestern direction up to 15 miles per hour. We will start to see some more cloud coverage as we head into Sunday, and a mix of sun and clouds for most of next week. Temperatures will continue to be on an upward trend, eventually reaching the 80s for some areas for highs by Tuesday. Another drop in temperatures can be expected for the middle of next week, and we will be even cooler for the end of next week in the Concho Valley.
CBS Boston

For The First Time This Season, Snow Is In The Forecast For New England

BOSTON (CBS) — SNOW. A seemingly innocuous 4 letter word. Also, likely the easiest way to get a New Englander’s attention this time of year and not to mention clicks on a website. NO, this is not some cheap ploy to get you to click on my blog. For the first time this year, there really is SNOW in the forecast. Let me just start by saying we aren’t forecasting a snowstorm by any means, no need to rush out to the supermarket or dig out the snow shovels. This is more of a “first flakes alert” for those eager to see...
