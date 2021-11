Tiger King star Joe Exotic has revealed that he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer. CNN received the letter from his attorney, John M. Phillips this week. It's been no secret that the Netflix star has had his share of physical challenges in recent years. During his time in prison, more of these issues have come to light. Exotic's representation even thought that diagnoses like this one would have led to his pardon last year. But, that never transpired. Now, lawyers are hoping that he may be able to see the outside world again due to his condition. However, that is a question for the legal system. The Tiger King star said that he didn't want anyone's pity in the letter, but fans from all over were a bit upset to hear that one of their favorite reality stars from recent years could have such a nasty disease.

