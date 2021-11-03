CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Deals Good Deal for Bears

By Gene Chamberlain
 9 days ago

The trade deadline came and went for the Bears and they made none, which is somewhat surprising.

It's no surprise they still have Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks and several others who might have been expendable.

The thoughts expressed via social media at trade deadline every season are predictable as they are misguided. NFL teams don't hold fire sales at the trade deadline. This isn't Major League Baseball. They might deal a player or two for a draft pick, and that's about it. Big names en masse being moved is a complete rarity.

The real surprise about the deadline is Nick Foles remains on the Bears roster after the most recent rash of quarterback injuries.

At the very least, a team with an inexperienced backup or being forced to play an inexperienced lower draft pick or undrafted passer would have benefited from a deal for Foles, who showed in preseason he could still dice up a defense full of practice squad types.

This is more than most untested NFL quarterbacks can accomplish.

So the Bears will go forward with real depth at that position.

Trading Allen Robinson Made No Sense

Trading Allen Robinson really made little sense for the Bears unless they were to acquire a second-round pick.

By letting him leave in free agency next year they would get back a third-round compensatory pick, anyway, although they'd be waiting a year to get this pick.t

Why they would want Robinson to leave in the first place is a mystery.

It's true he hasn't been making catches at anything close to the same rate as in the past or even at Darnell Mooney's level. Mooney has 33 catches for 409 yards and Robinson 26 for 271 yards. Fantasy owners everywhere are sobbing over that one.

There are a few reasons for this and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey pointed to some when he met with reporters on Monday.

Not Enough Footballs?

"Obviously with the success of our run game, it shrinks down your passing game," Furrey said. "And Darnell Mooney, there's opportunities for Darnell that are occurring more.

"So right now when you look at our offense as a whole, that ball is really going everywhere instead of really being isolated. It's the nature beast and it's just one of those things."

Still, it can't quite explain why a player who was a third of the passing game yardage in the past is suddenly the second-leading receiver.

"I think they’re on a great page," Furrey said. "You can see it in practice, and you can see it in games when the opportunity presents itself. So they’re definitely on the same page."

The opportunity will present itself more in games when Justin Fields sees it.

Justin Fields Needs to See It

Fields just hasn't worked with Robinson enough or worked with NFL passing windows enough to develop confidence to throw it to Robinson when he is open.

NFL passing windows are small and it's no surprise Fields has connected with Mooney more because when he gets open, he tends to get more open with the combination of speed and route running he possesses. It's more obvious.

Robinson, on the other hand, might appear covered but it's always been said that Robinson is open when he isn't open. The reason is his ability to leverage his body and know how to go up in jump ball situations.

To do all of this requires timing with the quarterback and the quarterback's complete confidence in Robinson.

The ball needs to come out on time, unless they're in obvious scramble mode. Fields doesn't realize the window is going to always be small for Robinson. While Robinson gets open only slightly to the quarterback's eye, that's plenty considering his athletic ability and the way he can shield the ball while jumping or diving.

Whether Fields will ever develop this final level of connection with Robinson is a great question, and it might be something to watch over the course of the rest of this season.

It might be a determining factor if the Bears want to make a serious bid at retaining a player for the future who has been at the top of the NFL summit in terms of class and receiving ability for the past four seasons.

Main Reason to Keep Robinson

The other reason for holding on to Robinson is as clearly obvious as the No. 1 on the Bears quarterback's jersey. Why would you deal away a weapon for a draft pick with nothing to replace him with this year, and your rookie quarterback trying to develop. Fields needs receivers and there are none here beyond Robinson and Mooney and the tight ends.

The entire Bears season now is about developing Fields, and getting a draft pick for one of his two wide receivers is going to diminish his ability to develop this year. Who is going to chase his passes? Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd, Breshad Perriman? They can't even get Perriman off the practice squad. The other Bears wide receivers beyond Mooney and Robinson have made 15 catches for 152 yards. Last year at this time the other receivers had contributed 35 receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns, unless you count Cordarrelle Patterson as one of the wide receivers. In that case, it would have been 48 catches for 411 yards compared to 15 for 152 this year.

The bottom-of-the-barrel speed search by Ryan Pace at receiver obviously failed and trading Robinson would have left Fields working with one legitimate receiver.

It would have been like 2017 all over again, when rookie Mitchell Trubisky had his early development completely destroyed by a receiver group with Kendall Wright and Dontrelle Inman as his chief wide receiver targets. The only others were Tre McBride, Markus Wheaton, Tanner Gentry and the two-catch performance of first-round draft pick Kevin White.

It's a wonder Trubisky ever became a quarterback capable of starting for four years.

The Bears don't need that for Fields.

No Other Potentials

As for trading anyone else, the Bears never were going to deal Akiem Hicks as a player coming off an injury, a highly paid veteran.

They definitely weren't dispatching any of their running backs. It makes almost no sense. They went through problems without legitimate running backs last year and it nearly killed their playoff chances.

They still have a full season after this one with David Montgomery before he would need a deal, and they could get him one next year. Khalil Herbert is a rookie sixth-round pick and money isn't even an issue with him.

The only back they would have been dealing would have been Damien Williams, but when no one was signing Williams in free agency and the Bears got him near the end of the initial free agent rush for a bargain rate, it's rather likely there wouldn't be trade demand for him, anyway.

It's football, not baseball or the NBA.

The NFL has its own way of doing things and dealing players in big numbers at midseason is an act of total desperation. The Cubs do it, not the Bears.

It isn't something any team wants when they still have half a season left in a physical sport when injuries make for high attrition.

It definitely isn't something to do when you've got the franchise quarterback and want to see him develop in his rookie year.

