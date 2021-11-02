CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Wu, Pureval mayoral wins mark milestone for Asian Americans

By TERRY TANG - Associated Press
perutribune.com
 10 days ago

Asian Americans will serve as mayor in Boston and Cincinnati for the first time...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
perutribune.com

Communities consider 'managed retreat' from climate change

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Ricky Wright points to the bank of a creek to show one way his hometown has been affected by climate change. Many banks have eroded or collapsed, and now some favorite fishing spots that were once on solid ground are reachable only by boat.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Boston#Cincinnati#Anti Asian#Democratic
Washington Post

What ‘school board moms’ really want — and why candidates ignore us at their peril

Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich are the co-founders of Moms for Liberty. Headlines about Tuesday’s election have focused on statewide races in Virginia and New Jersey. But we’re more interested in other contests. In Bucks County, Pa., where 31 school-board seats went to advocates of greater parental rights in education. In Bedford County, Va., where the school board chair lost to a write-in candidate who champions parental rights. In Texas’s Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, where three incumbent school-board members — with a combined 55 years in office — were ousted by newcomers championing parental control over kids’ education.
EDUCATION
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy