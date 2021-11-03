CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Marlboro over North Brunswick - Girls soccer recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Angela Dinh broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lift 12th-seeded Marlboro to a 1-0 upset over fifth-seeded North Brunswick in the first round...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Passaic Valley over Dwight-Morrow - Boys soccer recap

Jon Mallamace scored a goal in each half while Agon Dika had an assist as Passaic Valley won, 2-0, over host Dwight-Morrow. Alex Kruszewski saved four shots for the shutout for Passaic Valley (7-9), which was the goalie’s fifth shutout of the year. Edwin Sanchez made six saves while Christopher...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Emerson Boro over Saddle River Day - Girls soccer recap

Gia Mandile recorded a goal and assist to help Emerson Boro defeat Saddle River Day, 3-1 in Emerson. Sarah Jablin found Emma Worthington for Emerson Boro (11-6) first goal, before Mandile assisted on a conversion from Bobbi Morton in the first period. Mandile scored in the second, on an assist...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Brick Memorial defeats Point Pleasant Boro - Girls soccer recap

Mia Caruso, Izzy Hernandez and Chloe Gellici scored a goal apiece to lead Brick Memorial to a win at home over Point Pleasant Boro, 3-1. Brooke DeAlmeida assisted twice while Lexi Coville added one assist for Brick Memorial (13-4), which built a 3-0 lead before Gabby Mellet scored the lone goal of the game for Point Boro (11-5-1) off an assist from Juliette Ryan.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown beats Overbrook - Girls soccer recap

Woodstown won for the eighth time in its last nine games, rolling to a 5-1 win over Overbrook in Woodstown. The Wolverines (11-6) built a 4-1 lead by the half. Grace Suwala scored twice, and Tatum DeVault, Peyton Hastings and Talia Battavio added single tallies in the win. Olivia Lucier...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Central Jersey#Marlboro#Njsiaa#Group 4 Tournament#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Cherokee over Steinert - Girls soccer recap

Cherokee jumped out to a three-goal lead by halftime and went on to beat Steinert, 5-0, in Marlton. Katie Fricker and Olivia Marrone scored two goals each to pace the offense for the Chiefs (10-5-2). Nicki Napoli also scored in the win, and Aly Mascolo dished out two assists. Kailyn...
SOCCER
NJ.com

Rahway over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Jairo Carrillo scored two goals to lead Rahway to a 4-0 win over Roselle Catholic in Rahway. Cesar Cabral and Nicolas Hurtado both scored as well for the Indians (7-7-3), which led 2-0 at the half. James Caputo also tallied two assists for the winners while Jayden Wesley had one.
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Linden over Johnson - Boys soccer recap

Daniel Ciepiela scored two goals in the second half to lead Linden to a shutout victory over Johnson, 2-0, in Linden. Christian Seromenho assisted once while goalkeeper Dennis Belch recorded eight saves to secure the shutout for Linden, the team’s 10th of the season. Linden (19-1) has conceded a combined...
LINDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Morristown-Beard over St. Elizabeth - Girls soccer recap

Katie Ewig recorded two goals and two assists as Morristown-Beard topped St. Elizabeth, 6-0, in Morristown. Phoebe Merrigan, Ashleigh Stewart, and Jess Byrne all scored and had an assist as well for the Crimson (4-12), which led 2-0 at halftime. Brooke Sandler also found the back of the net for...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock over Dover - Girls soccer recap

Shayla Osmanski came up with a hat trick in the second half as Pequannock won at home, 3-1, over Dover. Alex Ortega and Rachel Cunningham each had an assist for Pequannock (12-6), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Abby Goll and Emma Pieklo saved two shots apiece to record the shutout.
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

South Plainfield over Piscataway Tech - Boys soccer recap

Rohan Castillo scored a goal and assisted on another to lead South Plainfield over Piscataway Tech, 3-1, in Piscataway. Amato Lucas and Edwin Veliz added a goal apiece while Bryan Bonilla assisted once for South Plainfield (11-5-1), which scored all three of its goals in the first half. Goalkeepers Robert...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

High Point over Kinnelon- Girls soccer recap

Makayla Nelson had a hat trick to lead High Point to a 4-3 win over Kinnelon in Wantage. Carney Wyble dished out three assists for High Point (9-5-1). Sarah Harnett had a goal, while Sophia Lombardo and Cameron Castellani each made four saves in the win. Alessia Cerulo had a...
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Fair Lawn over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap

Ryan Fife recorded two goals and two assists to lead Fair lawn over Teaneck, 6-2, in Teaneck. Andrew Dekhtyar scored twice while Ian Vann and Jonathan Hunal added a goal apiece for Fair Lawn (13-3-1), which is unbeaten in its last eight games. Andrew Benavides, John Bednarz and Damian Mirnitchenko...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Montgomery over Lawrence - Boys soccer recap

Tasuku Uraguchi scored twice to lead Montgomery past Lawrence, 3-2, in Skillman. Giovanni Pugliese also scored for the Cougars (9-6-2), which tallied 12 shots on goal. All five total were scored in the second half. Dylan Adamsky and Jackson Caruso both scored for the Lawrence (9-9-1). Montgomery keeper Marc Oilu...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton over Allentown - Girls soccer recap

Holly Howes scored a pair of goals to lead the way for Princeton in a 4-3 victory over Allentown. Princeton (16-2) jumped out to a 3-1 lead by halftime before holding off upset-minded Allentown (7-11-1) in the second half. Sophia Lis had a goal and two assists, and Megan Rougas...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
167K+
Followers
81K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy