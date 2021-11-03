CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Sparks City Council Meeting Agenda 11.08.2021

Sparks, Nevada
Sparks, Nevada
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1PFj_0ckklx5P00

The Sparks City Council meeting for Monday, November 8, 2021 will be held at 2:00pm at 745 4th Street, in the Legislative Building. In accordance with Emergency Directive 045, masks are required at this meeting.

The Sparks City Council meeting agenda and supporting documents can be obtained by clicking the link.

You can participate in Public Comment:

  1. In person at the meeting.
  2. By emailing us at cityclerk@cityofsparks.us , no later than 12:30 pm on 11/08/2021. In the subject line of your email, type “PUBLIC COMMENT”, the title of the meeting, and the agenda item number you wish to address, if applicable. Emailed public comment will be entered into the record but will not be read aloud during the meeting.

You may also stream the meeting from our website or on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/cityofsparks, however public comment will not be available on streaming or social media platforms.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
The Associated Press

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday chose Dr. Robert Califf, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and prominent medical researcher, to again lead the powerful regulatory agency. Califf’s nomination comes after months of concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sparks, NV
Government
City
Sparks, NV
Local
Nevada Government
The Associated Press

Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. The suit was filed in district court in...
NFL
CNN

Mark Meadows did not appear for deposition with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows did not appear for a deposition on Friday in front of the House select committee investigating January 6, sources familiar with the investigation tell CNN, setting up a potential showdown that could lead to the panel beginning a criminal referral process against him.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sparks City Council
The Associated Press

Next battleground at Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse will return to the courthouse without the jury present on Friday to finalize how jurors will be instructed when they get the case next week. Jurors will soon begin deliberating in a case that left Americans divided over whether...
Sparks, Nevada

Sparks, Nevada

108
Followers
129
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Sparks is located within the Reno–Sparks metropolitan area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy