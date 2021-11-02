Smart Home Tech For Beginners!

Join Lee Travis with Wipliance and Ariana Adireh from Ariana Designs as they explore a high tech houseboat that is sophisticated in style. First, you are greeted with an LED art installation under bespoke wood paneling that shifts through dynamic color changes to set the perfect mood in a snap. Wall clutter like dimmers that distracted from design elements were removed with intuitive, custom-engraved keypads for an elegant user experience. With a lighting control system and automated shades from Lutron, the homeowner has complete control of light both inside and out—and even when away from home. A Control4 home automation system brings connected solutions together in harmony—from the audio/video experience to the comfort controls for one-touch convenience. This floating home has two immersive media spaces both above and below water. With whole-home audio throughout, every day can be a party. When you can combine the vision of an amazing interior designer with the harmony of a connected home, the result is pure magic.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO