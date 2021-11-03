CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Two-in-One Dry Shampoos

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleo+Coco's natural and talc-free dry shampoos can be found in botanically scented varieties like Basil Mint, Grapefruit Bergamot and Lavender Vanilla, which may also be used as body...

www.trendhunter.com

Life and Style Weekly

The Best Shampoo for Gray Hair in 2021

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Gray hair happens to all of us, and it’s nothing to be ashamed about! Maybe you’ve tried to dye your hair and made a mess of it like Jenna Dewan, or perhaps you’ve fully embraced the gray. Hey, maybe you’ve even dyed your hair gray like Lauren Burnham! Regardless, gray hair is beautiful, and you should flaunt it. As beautiful as grays, silvers, and whites can be, they can often take on a brassy or yellow undertone — making hair look dead, unhealthy, and dull. No one wants that.
Vogue

The Best Clarifying Shampoos For Dull And Lifeless Hair

When it comes to giving your hair a good clean, sometimes your regular go-to products simply aren’t enough. Enter the clarifying shampoo, which is like your average shampoo, only on steroids. It gets better, because the best clarifying shampoos don’t just leave your hair feeling thoroughly cleansed, they leave it brighter, fuller and healthier, too.
SPY

The Best Anti-Thinning Shampoos for Men in 2021

Many men feel embarrassed and alone when it comes to confronting hair loss, but the truth is that the majority of men experience some level of hair loss or thinning. In fact, the American Hair Loss Association estimates that 85% of American men experience at least significant thinning by the time they’re 50. But hair loss doesn’t just affect middle-aged men — in fact, by the age of 35, two-thirds of men experience some hair loss. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to protect your mane, and, as with anything, it’s best to start early. One way to help...
insider.com

How purple shampoo bars are sustainably made

Ethique is a beauty company in New Zealand that creates beauty bars that are plastic-free and made with nontoxic ingredients and sustainable practices. The Tone It Down purple solid shampoo bar is meant to remove brass and yellow from blond and silver hair. Its ingredients include cacao butter, beetroot extract, jasmine oil, mica, and sodium cocoyl isethionate. Once the ingredients are melted together, they're put into molds to set for two to four hours, then unmolded and packaged. The brand makes other shampoo and conditioner bars for different hair types and concerns, including one for dandruff and scalp problems, one for dry and oily hair, and a volumizing shampoo. The brand says its products are plastic-free, cruelty-free, vegan, palm-oil-free, and ethically and fairly sourced. Its goal is to reduce the amount of plastic bottles and water used during liquid-shampoo production. One of these shampoo bars is equivalent to three 350-milliliter bottles of liquid shampoo.
Elle

The 14 Best Hydrating Shampoos To Stop Frizzy, Dry Hair In Its Tracks

Oh, frizz, my ultimate arch-nemesis. We have raged many battles, but it seems like every time I think I have the upper hand, something comes out of left-field to disturb my hair's glossy potential. It gets frizzy when I use hot tools. It gets frizzy when I let it air dry. My hair hates humidity. It also hates dry, wintery weather. For a long time, my solution was to slather on creams and oils to defeat the frizz. While this works for day-to-day management, the grease and build-up became so extreme that even the best dry shampoos couldn't fix it. What I needed was a great shampoo that worked to de-frizz as I washed my hair.
SPY

Pamper Your Skin with the Best Men’s Skincare Products of the Year

Guys, have you nailed down your skincare regimen yet? Maybe you have, maybe you haven’t — but there’s always a new face mask to try out or beard oil to rub into your whiskers if you’re not as happy as you thought you’d be with your current routine. Realistically, when it comes to the heavy hitters like face washes, serums and moisturizers, most of us just want something that works. That’s where the best men’s skincare products come in. From the very old (hello, Kiehl’s celebrating its 170th birthday!) to relative newcomers like Disco (one of our favorite men’s skincare brands...
TrendHunter.com

Hemp-Powered Haircare Lines

Wellness Therapy is a new haircare product line from Urban Therapy that leverages the power of botanical plant-based natural ingredients, including hemp seed oil. The five-SKU product line includes everyday essentials like the Triple Moisture Rich Shampoo and Hydrating Treatment Conditioning Masque, as well as a Hair Elixir Oil, Styling Texture Gel and a Sculpt and Style Creme. Alongside cannabis sativa, these hair products feature aloe, ginger, ginseng, celery, eucalyptus and rosehip oils.
TrendHunter.com

Salon-Quality Pet Shampoos

Lifestyle brand OUAI has launched its first-ever pet shampoo dubbed Fur Bébé. The new fur wash is made entirely from vegan ingredients, making it a safe and effective product for cleansing and hydrating your pet's coat. The new pet-friendly shampoo contains the brand's signature Mercer Street fragrance, which is used...
TrendHunter.com

Holiday Hand Soap Bundles

Cleancult, the zero waste brand, recently launched an innovative Foaming Hand Soap. The new offering is an extension of the brand's beloved hand soap line and contains no harsh chemicals and is safe for kids and sensitive skin. In addition, the soap boasts a coconut base and is packed with Vitamin E to offer a nourishing clean that restores moisture, with a unique foam and lather that rinses hands clean without drying out the skin.
FIRST For Women

This $11 Oil Helped One Woman Nix Her Severe Breakouts and Dry Skin for Good

Putting the finishing touches on her makeup, Michelle Montoro examined her reflection in the mirror. It’s no use. You can still see them! she groaned, despair filling her heart. All her life, Michelle had clear skin — even in her teens. But when she turned 40, she suddenly started getting cystic acne on her cheeks during her period and mid-cycle. And the red bumps weren’t just unsightly, they were also painful and itchy.
POPSUGAR

16 Trusted Shampoos People With Curly Hair Swear By

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Choosing the best shampoo for curly hair can be tricky. The key is to...
TrendHunter.com

Follicular Haircare Systems

Niche Beauty Lab’s in-house lab and R&D team created Hairvest, an advanced Hair Follicular Delivery System that sets itself apart by treating the hair follicle without the side effects that are common in comparable hair treatments. Hairvest is making its debut with five products that tap into the power of ingredients like turmeric plant stem cells, plus other ingredients that are useful for soothing and rebalancing.
TrendHunter.com

Brow-Enhancing Pomades

NeuCONTOUR is a three-in-one, serum-based brow pomade that's beneficial for enhancing one of the most defining features of the face. The formula, available in Light-Medium and Medium-Dark varieties combines pigments, fiber and the award-winning neuBROW brow enhancing serum to deliver buildable coverage and nourishment. As well as instantly transforming the...
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Vegan Supplements

As health and wellness continue to be a priority for consumers, Rookie is helping consumers find sustainably sourced, vegan supplements. The brand is the brainchild of full-time working mom Roxanne Wise who wanted to make elite health products accessible for the average person. Having launched earlier this month, the brand...
TrendHunter.com

Refillable Eco Hand Soaps

Nivea's Eco Refill Hand Soap helps to support environmentally conscious consumers who are looking to reduce household waste, all the while supporting hand hygiene and skin health. Getting started with this hand soap is as simple as purchasing a starter kit, which contains one bottle and a refill tab. The eco-friendly hand soaps can be found in scents like Lemongrass, Cotton Flower and Hibiscus & Honeysuckle, all of which are powered by naturally derived skin-caring ingredients.
TrendHunter.com

Rugged Eco-Friendly Winter Jackets

Buck Mason, a Los Angeles-based men's clothing brand known for its rugged looks, has announced the launch of Cascade, a new two-piece capsule featuring a robust jacket and vest. Adhering to the brand's sustainable fashion commitment, both Buck Mason items are made from a 100% recycled nylon shell, which comes...
SPY

Quick Tricks on How to Make Your Apartment Smell better

Every home has its scent. A home can smell warm and inviting, or clean and invigorating, or it can smell like musty old socks. During the spring and summer, weird smells may not be as noticeable for two reasons: you’ve kept your windows open, letting in the fresh air, or you might have spent most of your days outside enjoying the warm weather and spending time with friends, socially distant of course. As it’s getting colder, and we’re staying home more, you may have noticed a strange smell from time to time. If you’re working from home, you might find yourself...
TrendHunter.com

Color-Coordinated Gym Sets

Noireblanc, the Gen Z and Millennial focused clothing brand, offers a variety of color-coordinated gym sets that are equal parts stylish and comfortable. NoiréBlanc is an athleisure brand designed and made in Toronto, Canada. Designed for modern women who want to feel confident and stand out while being active. The brand's purpose is to "serve those who believe confidence is not just a state of mind, it's a lifestyle."
