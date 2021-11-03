CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feature-Packed Key Chain Chargers

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVonmahlen recently launched the High Six, a compact key chain charging cable for portable power on the go. The multi-purpose pocket tool includes a USB-C cable, a...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

linuxtoday.com

Fedora Linux 35 Released with GNOME 41, Other Key Features

After six months of hard work, Fedora Linux 35 is here with the latest and greatest GNOME 41 desktop environment for the Fedora Workstation edition. GNOME 41 brings some cool new features, such as a redesigned GNOME Software package manager that gives you instant access to Flatpak apps from the Flathub repository, a new GNOME Connections app for remote desktop access, and new settings for multitasking.
COMPUTERS
tvtechnology.com

Globecast To Feature OTT, Remote Production, Media Supply Chain Solutions At IBC2021

Globecast will highlight its market approach across key sectors, including OTT, remote production and media supply chains, at IBC2021. The company will discuss its work to create ecosystems in each sector and feature those efforts prominently on its stand. Globecast has significantly expanded its OTT solution portfolio over the past...
TECHNOLOGY
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: 65W GaN Wall Charger (2-Pack)

The SPG100, 65W GaN Charger is compatible with multiple fast charging protocols, including iPhone PD 3.0. It can charge 3 devices simultaneously. 65W GaN Wall Charger (2-Pack): Power Up 3 Devices Simultaneously With This Wall Adapter’s Triple USB Ports & Multiple Fast Charging Protocols – Just $83.99!. Description. The SPG100,...
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Oppo Find X4 series could feature blisteringly fast 125W charger

The forthcoming Oppo Find X4 series will reportedly come with a 125W charger, which would make it one of the fastest charging smartphones on the market. We were big fans of the Oppo Find X3 Pro and the Oppo Find X3 Neo, both of which bundled in rapid 65W wired chargers. Both stood in stark contrast to their iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 contemporaries, both of which feature much slower charging support and a lack of a charging brick in the box.
CELL PHONES
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Digi-Key video series highlights Supply Chain Transformation

Digi-Key Electronics is launching a new video series called “Supply Chain Transformed”, highlighting the stops a product makes from design to production, including its route through warehouses, manufacturing facilities and shipping processes. The first video in the series – available now – is “Components at the Source”. Asking the question...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Consumer-Ready Exoskeletons

The Enhanced Robotics 'SPORTSMATE5' robotic exoskeleton is a consumer-ready solution focused on enhancing the capabilities of avid athletes and outdoor explorers alike. The exoskeleton works, as its name suggests, by being positioned around the waist and onto the knees where it will utilize a series of motors to add in resistance when working out or hiking. This will help wearers to greatly enhance their athletic output and potentially strengthen various muscle groups in less time than it might traditionally take.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Dual-Chamber Technology Gamer Headsets

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Blackout Edition gaming headset has been announced by the brand as a peripheral for avid eSports enthusiasts and gamers alike to incorporate into their gear roster. The headset is constructed with a dual-chamber technology design that will enable it to offer ultra-accurate feedback in terms of range and tone. This is further enabled thanks to the 50mm drivers within, which also makes them great for use outside of the gaming space for entertainment and more.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Tough Tech-Charging Suitcases

The Carl Friedrik The Carry-on Pro suitcase is a stylish piece of luggage for avid travelers to incorporate into their roster of gear when seeking out a way to carry all of their essentials and maintain efficiency when on the road. The suitcase features an expansive 43-liter capacity that boasts...
LAPTOPS
TrendHunter.com

Mechanical Switch Gamer Mouses

The Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed is the latest model of mouse from the brand that's focused on providing game enthusiasts and professionals alike with a way to maintain their gameplay and productivity in a streamlined way. The wireless gaming mouse is equipped with Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches Gen-2 that...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Live Music-Inspired Stereos

Wrensilva recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new Club Series, a luxurious HiFi stereo console that was inspired by live music. A brand-new collection inspired by live music and the brand's favorite venues has been created for the entire record console family (the flagship M1, the best-selling Standard, and the powerfully compact Loft). Featuring curly ash exteriors, mother of pearl inlays, tweed-wrapped detailing, and amp-inspired woven metal speaker screens, the Club Series is a departure from what the brand offers now.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Industrial-Grade 3D Printers

The CyFantasy Light-Curing LCD 3D Printer is an affordable, easy-to-use yet industrial peripheral for avid professionals or makers alike to incorporate into their equipment lineup. The printer is built with industrial-grade needs in mind, but is suited for the average person or professional thanks to its ball screw design that will dramatically reduce vibrations during printing. Aviation-grade aluminum is used in the construction of the system to ensure the proper level of rigidity, while the auto-refilling functionality will eliminate the need to constantly refill the unit when depleted.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

This magical iPhone feature may be the key to Apple Glasses

Your iPhone experience might be about to change forever. Apple has been hard at work advancing their list of ideas for the next generation in smart gadgets and tech that’ll capture the imagination and pocketbooks of consumers. Apple registered a few patents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office that’ve been revealed to the public today, showing these ideas. One of these ideas gives us some insight into the way Apple may be making a pair of smart glasses that’ll change the way you use your iPhone.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

10 VR-Enhancing Accessories

These ten VR enhancing accessories will improve the experience for any VR user, whether a gamer, a creative, or an enthusiast. If you have ever wondered what it would be like to feel what you are experiencing in virtual reality (VR), the 'Waveform' haptic wearable bridges the gap between reality and the virtual world. The 'Waveform' provides a realistic haptic feedback experience to the user, and it is not too large or heavy, so it can be comfortably worn.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

HP is having an early Black Friday sale today — here are the best deals

Like many other retailers, HP is tossing up its Black Friday deals early this year, earlier than ever, actually. It’s the perfect opportunity to get some amazing discounts on all kinds of gear, like desktops, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and so much more. We’d argue, some of the best Black Friday deals are those you never expected to see, and there’s plenty of that going on right now! If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can always check out the latest Black Friday laptop deals. There are gaming laptops, work-friendly laptops, and media laptops — you name it, it’s in there! But if you’re looking for something else, below, you’ll find a collection of the best Black Friday HP deals that are live right now. We recommend shopping early if you see something you like — there’s no telling what kind of inventory shortages or shipping delays we’ll see this year, especially as we inch closer to the holidays.
ELECTRONICS
FXStreet.com

Aave announces V3 update to introduce cross-chain feature and support for Layer-2 networks

Aave recently announced the next update, V3, introducing various significant features to the DeFi protocol. The lending protocol will enable a cross-chain feature, allowing assets to be moved between Aave deployment networks. Aave V3 will reduce fees and transaction times while improving user experience and reliability. Decentralized finance lending protocol...
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

DesignerCon 2021 to Feature a Limited-Edition BE@RBRICK Pack

The limited-edition collection is only available this weekend. After reverting to a year of virtual programming, DesignerCon is returning to an in-person showing this weekend at the Anaheim Convention Center. The event continues the partnership with Popshop Live — a live streaming shopping app that merges the worlds of e-commerce, social media and entertainment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

