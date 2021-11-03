CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

By Jeremy Thomas
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode...

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar’s Fiancé Arrested For Battery

Professional boxer and the fiancé of WWE’s Dana Brooke, Ulysses Diaz was arrested on battery charges in Miami-Dade county this week after striking a victim in the face and causing a large laceration. The report from WPLG Local 10 indicates that the victim posted about Diaz online. Diaz then showed...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Sasha Banks Gives Update on Bayley's Recovery

Few stars were hotter in 2020 and 2021 than Bayley, who delivered an amazing run as a top heel in WWE before it was cut short by an unfortunate injury. Bayley was set to take on Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank but an ACL injury sidelined her and plans had to be changed, and what made it worse was the fact that we were this close to having live fans in attendance again, and Bayley would have assuredly received a huge reception from the crowd. In a new interview with The New York Post, Sasha Banks was asked if she had spoken to Bayley and if so how she was handling being away from the ring after her injury.
WWE
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE announces an unprecedented match for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently the main wrestler of not just Friday Night Smackdown but the entire WWE. The Tribal Chief has held the title for over a year, recently equaled the 434-day reign as WWE champion of CM Punk, and now has Brock Lesnar's most important statistic in his sights.
WWE
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt mysteriously reappears

As we had the opportunity to say several times during the week, the non-competition clause with WWE of Bray Wyatt will expire tomorrow, with the well-known wrestler, creator of the evil The Fiend, who therefore will be able to start negotiating his future with some large company in the United States or the rest of the world.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: What Happened With Paul Heyman After WWE SmackDown Went Off Air

Paul Heyman, the Special Counsel to “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, got involved in the action during the dark main event after Friday’s SmackDown. During the dark match featuring Reigns and The Usos against Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits, Heyman stepped into then ring as fans in attendance chanted “ECW!”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

One More Round: Former WWE Star Coming Out Of Retirement

One more time. Wrestling is a unique sport in that wrestlers are able to come back to the ring at almost any time. Rather than having to come back for a full season that can last months on end, a wrestler can come back at any time for a one off match. It can make things even better if someone is a former star on national TV, which will be the case again later this month.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Sonya Deville Was Mad Enough To Fight Charlotte Flair After WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair’s booking remains one of the most polarizing decisions in WWE. Flair continues to be criticized for getting multiple shots at titles which other WWE Superstars deserved far more than she did. Despite all the backlash, WWE is set on pushing Flair to the moon and that is unlikely to stop anytime soon.
WWE
WTAJ

WWE superstar Randy Orton stops crowd from crushing child

(WTAJ) — WWE Superstar, and a father outside of the ring, Randy Orton was quick to help a child stuck between the crowd and guardrail when the company went to the United Kingdom on a recent tour. A video has been going around on social media showing Orton coming to the ring in Birmingham, England […]
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Terrible Mistake Takes Place On NXT, Wrestler Removed From Match

That did not look good. Wrestlers are very talented at what they do but there is always the chance of something going wrong. That is the kind of risk that every wrestler takes and it can be made even worse if they try to do something they are not quite ready to pull off. Sometimes that can lead to a bad ending, which was the case this week after a pretty bad mistake.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Provides A Medical Update On Kofi Kingston

Sir Kofi's status for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown is in question. Last Friday night, King Xavier Woods defeated Jimmy Uso in a 'Bend the Knee Match.' The New Day member was victorious, but before Jimmy could kneel before the King, Xavier was hit with a Superman Punch by Roman Reigns. The Bloodline proceeded to beat up Woods and Kingston, specifically targeting Kofi's knee and making Woods watch. Roman told Xavier to show up next week and see what a real King looks like.
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker Defends Wife Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today. Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News...
NFL
ewrestlingnews.com

Three Matches Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced three matches for this week’s episode of 205 Live. You can check out the official announcement below:. A must-see edition of 205 Live will feature Sarray taking on Katrina Cortez in a spirited collision, Jeet Rama tangling with Boa, and Xyon Quinn squaring up with Ru Feng.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Reacts To Fan Calling Her Baby Cute During WWE RAW

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television since May of last year but that changed after she made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam. Her return was a controversial one after she decimated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown Women’s title in 26 seconds. It seems Lynch had the perfect response for a recent fan video.
WWE
digitalspy.com

13 huge Casualty spoilers for next week's double episode

stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On WWE Splitting Up Top Tag Team

WWE recently reshuffled the deck with annual WWE Draft, and recently business has been picking up for the tag team division on Monday Night Raw. Former SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio were drafted to the red brand, but it looks like the father/son alliance may be falling apart.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (11/12)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show and that’s a non-title bout between King Xavier Woods and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This will be for the control of the blue brand. The...
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there everyone, it’s Friday so here’s more Smackdown. Tonight we’re getting the Halloween treatment, most notably in the Trick or Street Fight when Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura team up to battle Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. There’s a bunch of talent new to the roster that could debut, Ridge Holland, Aliyah, Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo, and of course Sheamus. We’ll probably get more of Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair sniping at each other for their program. The big question right now centers around the Universal Title, with Brock Lesnar now suspended (probably until around the Rumble, certainly no later than WrestleMania) there’s a visible gap in the title picture. There’s a bit of a stopgap in place as WWE likes to do the brand supremacy thing for Survivor Series so Roman Reigns will be meeting Big E at the PPV, but if there was ever a time for someone to make a run at the champion the field is pretty wide open currently.
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE Smackdown Superstar injured after being speared by Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is inarguably the biggest Superstar in WWE today. His career has gone on to a whole new level since he turned Heel. While the former Shield member was already an accomplished performer inside the ring, association with Paul Heyman has taken to his promos to another level as well.
WWE

