Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

Hey there everyone, it’s Friday so here’s more Smackdown. Tonight we’re getting the Halloween treatment, most notably in the Trick or Street Fight when Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura team up to battle Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. There’s a bunch of talent new to the roster that could debut, Ridge Holland, Aliyah, Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo, and of course Sheamus. We’ll probably get more of Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair sniping at each other for their program. The big question right now centers around the Universal Title, with Brock Lesnar now suspended (probably until around the Rumble, certainly no later than WrestleMania) there’s a visible gap in the title picture. There’s a bit of a stopgap in place as WWE likes to do the brand supremacy thing for Survivor Series so Roman Reigns will be meeting Big E at the PPV, but if there was ever a time for someone to make a run at the champion the field is pretty wide open currently.
