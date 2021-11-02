2 arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies in car in Logan, Morgan counties

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were arrested Monday after allegedly driving from authorities in a pursuit and almost striking a deputy twice in Logan County.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a motocross track on Highway 14 near County Road 17. Authorities had received a report that a stolen vehicle may have been at the track, the sheriff's office said.

When the first deputy arrived on scene, they saw the stolen vehicle and two people. The deputy issued commands, but the two suspects got into a separate silver car and backed up, almost striking the deputy. The driver then pulled forward and as they fled from the scene, the vehicle almost hit the deputy a second time, the sheriff's office said.

Other authorities then started to pursue the vehicle westbound on Highway 14. After about 20 miles, the driver turned south on Highway 52 into Morgan County.

Colorado State Patrol successfully stopped the vehicle using spike strips and the two suspects were taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

They face a variety of charges, including attempted first-degree assault, vehicular eluding, and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The suspects were identified as Ernesto Baray, 39, and Evelyn Wahlmeier, 18.

Logan County Sheriff's Office Evelyn Wahlmeier (left) and Ernesto Baray (right)

Authorities determined the vehicle at the motocross track was reported stolen on Saturday out of Fort Collins.