POTUS

Biden allegedly falls asleep during climate summit

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 9 days ago

President Joe Biden is going viral after a video surfaced of him allegedly falling asleep during the climate summit in Glasgow.

Leaders around the world joined the President in Glasgow to discuss climate change.

In the video above, Biden can be seen shutting his eyes and rubbing his eye during the video.

In what appears to be an assistant, the video shows the possible assistant coming over to discuss something with the President

