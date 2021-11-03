CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

West Virginia orders flags at half staff Wednesday

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IURQz_0ckkj8Nh00

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Wood County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk tomorrow, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Delegate Barbara Sims

Click here to view the proclamation on the Governor’s website

Sims was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1990 representing the 8th House District.​

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 8

Sylvia Wright
9d ago

She was a delegate who served the state. If others want to pay tribute to her they can and should. She was obviously important to others even if not to you. Your comment seems insensitive especially to her family and friends though there is nothing wrong with asking about her accomplishments.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
County
Wood County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Wood County, WV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Barbara Sims
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg bench dedicated to vets had a years-long journey

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two sentences—and the seals of the U.S. service branches. A simple dedication through which decades of conflict, loss and gratitude are now expressed on a bench in Wellsburg. A ceremony today unveiled it as a new addition to the veteran’s museum already part of the library. It was the project of […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio bill allows consumer fireworks to be set off legally on major holidays

On Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 172 legalizing consumer fireworks on certain holidays. Gov. DeWine issued the following statement after signing the bill into law: “Amended Substitute House Bill 172 is a better bill than Senate Bill 113, which was the original fireworks bill that I vetoed. Because it was clear to me that the legislature […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Half Staff#Weather#The Capitol Complex
WTRF- 7News

Why Ohio lawmakers want less teacher gun training

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — School districts could set their own training requirements for armed employees under Republican legislation arising from a court battle over one district’s reaction to a school shooting. The bill was introduced in response to a debate over the amount of trained needed by armed employees at a southwestern Ohio school where […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley Icon Dr. Dave dies at age 68

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of Dr. Dave Walker, longtime chief meteorologist at 7News. Dr. Dave had recently retired and was joyfully anticipating the next chapter of his life. He and his wife Lulu were in the process of moving to Mexico, where they planned to […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Gas prices in West Virginia: Gas Prices Lower in West Virginia; National Demand Increases

The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is one cent lower at $3.330 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average                        $3.330Average price during the week of November 1, 2021                      $3.340Average price during the week of November […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Part of Infrastructure Bill would put technology in your vehicle to stop drunk driving

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As the House passes the Infrastructure Bill, on its coattails comes another piece of legislation residents in our area have been fighting to pass. They celebrated the start to the end of drunk driving Monday. All new vehicles will now have this “Advanced Impaired Driving Technology” installed. It’s a mandate on the auto industries. The advanced vehicle technology standard […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy