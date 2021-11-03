West Virginia orders flags at half staff Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Wood County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk tomorrow, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Delegate Barbara Sims

Click here to view the proclamation on the Governor’s website

Sims was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1990 representing the 8th House District.​

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.