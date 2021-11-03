Williams County Commissioners unanimously approve $6M no-interest loan to Cerilon GTL

Williams County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to provide Cerilon GTL a $6 million, no-interest loan to bring a gas-to-liquids plant to the Trenton.

The loan is to be used toward engineering, licensor input, engineering surveys, project specialists’ inputs, project service providers and reports related to the project.

The intent of providing this loan comes two weeks after the Governor’s Office and the North Dakota Department of Commerce announced a loan for Cerilon GTL from the ND Development Fund.

The plant anticipates bringing 1,000 construction jobs to the area.

According to Lindsey Harriman with the county’s Communications Department, funds must be paid out of the Williams County General Fund. The intention is to utilize proceeds from the County’s Gross Production Tax.

Loan disbursements will be paid out over a 12 month period once an agreement between Cerilon GTL and Williams County is in place and land purchase agreements have been signed.

The loan is required to be paid back over a 24 month period once commercial operations begin or seven years, whichever is earlier.

