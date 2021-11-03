CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

KHQ Hometown Election Results

KHQ Right Now
 9 days ago

Today is Election Day and voters have until 8pm to get...

www.khq.com

thezebra.org

Alexandria Election Results Certified

ALEXANDRIA, VA–As of 5am on Wednesday November 3, Just Wilson is officially Alexandria’s Mayor re-elect, Elizabeth Bennett-Parker is elected into the Virginia House of Delegates, and the new City Council is selected. All Alexandria eyes were glued to television and ears were peeled while listening for breaking news as Virginia’s...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
kiow.com

The Winnebago County Election Results

The Winnebago County City/School election results are in and in Buffalo Center, the mayor is John R. Davids. The City Council at Large will be Rick Hofbauer and Nicholas Holland. The City Council Ward 1 seat will return to Ron Holland. Brad Buffington will fill a vacancy in Ward 2.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
Wiscnews.com

Wisconsin GOP chairman not backing call to charge elections commissioners

MOUNT PLEASANT — The state Republican Party chairman is not backing Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling's recommendation that five of the state's six elections commissioners be charged with election fraud and related criminal offenses. Schmaling said Wednesday that he referred charges to the Racine County District Attorney's Office following his...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

Long Island Write-In Candidate, Voters Sound Off On ‘Corrupt System’ Controlling State Judge Elections

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some call it the last bastion of the political patronage pie — the doling out judgeships across the state. Voters go to the polls, but have no impact on the outcome. Jacqueline Franchetti garnered a nearly unprecedented 3,000 votes last week as a write-in candidate for Supreme Court judge on Long Island. She tried, unsuccessfully, to block the promotion of a Family Court judge. One of those write-in votes came from Sea Cliff homeowner Michael Schmitt. “It’s a very corrupt system,” Schmitt told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan, adding, “You have eight people running for eight judgeships, so they are all guaranteed...
MINEOLA, NY
TIME

How Early Voting Helped Glenn Youngkin—And What It Means for Republicans in the Midterms

​​Former President Donald Trump lost Virginia in 2020 by 10 points after discouraging his own supporters nationwide from trusting the integrity of early voting. But Glenn Youngkin won the state’s governor’s race last week in part by telling Virginians to vote early. Now, his victory has created a blueprint for other Republican candidates struggling with how to get early votes without alienating a base that believes Trump’s claims of election fraud.
Grosse Pointe News

Our View: Election results

Back before the advent of computers and the internet, we used to be able to report the results on election night. We used to get them at city hall or faxed that night. No more. These days, some clerks send their results to Wayne County, who then posts them on...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
KWCH.com

2021 Election Day results

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The polls are now closed in Sedgwick County. Follow the latest election results by clicking on the link below. Tuesday is Election Day, with polling stations open across Sedgwick County. The polls will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Remember, you will...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
localsyr.com

2021 election results

(WSYR-TV) — Below are the results by county for the 2021 election. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, a link to that county’s board of election site is provided.
