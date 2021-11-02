CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

GameThread: Miami Heat (5-1) @ Dallas Mavericks (4-2)

By Surya Fernandez
 4 days ago

KZ Okpala - out (sprained right ankle) Max Strus - out (left knee sprain) Kristaps Porzingis - out (back) Trey Burke - out (COVID protocols)

ClutchPoints

Hassan Whiteside drops shocking Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade truth bomb

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside has opened up about his relationship with Dwyane Wade and his former Miami Heat teammates. More than two years since parting ways with the Miami Heat, Hassan Whiteside, who signed a one year veteran deal with the Jazz this past offseason, faced his former team Sunday at the FTX Arena.
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

GAME PREVIEW: Heat visit Doncic and Mavericks

The Miami Heat (5-1) will look to continue their impressive start to the season as they visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (4-2) on national television Tuesday night. The Heat have climbed to #1 on the SI.com and NBA.com Power Rankings and #2 on the ESPN.com NBA Power Rankings. People are taking notice of the Heat’s hot start and I’m sure Mark Cuban would love to see the Mavs put a halt to it.
NBA
Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks 11/2/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Matchup Preview (11/2/21) The red hot Miami Heat (5-1) will travel east to face the Dallas Mavericks (4-2) at the American Airlines Center. Miami has started this season by holding teams to an average of 97 points per game, while Dallas holds teams to 103; therefore, be prepared for a lower-scoring game. While these teams have similar records, they are miles apart in their talent and quality of play. Miami ranks first in defensive efficiency, first in total rebounds per game, and second in opponent points per game. The Heat are absolute tyrants on defense. Meanwhile, Dallas can’t figure anything out offensively, primarily because it just doesn’t have enough chemistry and talent on that end. This is even more apparent when considering that it will be without Kristaps Porzingis. At first, this game could be competitive simply because of pace, but the Heat should break loose in the third quarter.
NBA
Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE: Score Updates (47-53)

Great basket! From Luka to Powell to increase the lead to 13 points. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 p.m. (ET) Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7:00 p.m. (ET) Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (ET) Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (ET) 3:09 PM2 hours...
NBA
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (back) out for Tuesday's game against Miami

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (back) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Kleber will not be available after the Mavericks' forward was ruled out with a back strain. Expect Reggie Bullock to see a bump in playing time against a Miami unit rated first in defensive efficiency per numberFire's power rankings.
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

GAME PREVIEW: Tatum, Celtics visit Heat

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics met in the Eastern Conference Finals just over a year ago. But now, after a complete season in between, the Heat and Celtics have started their seasons in very different ways. Miami (6-1) is atop the NBA in most people’s eyes. They have a...
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

Heat win fifth straight against Mavs, 125-110

Miami’s defensive chops were on display early, as they forced turnovers and frustrated Luka Doncic with constant switching. Unfortunately, that didn’t last long, with Miami stagnant on offense the Mavericks raced out to a 10 point lead off some ridiculous shots from Luka Doncic. With Dallas on a 13-3 run, Jimmy went from working in the midrange to attacking the paint. But it wasn’t enough with Dallas really firing on all cylinders early thanks to Luka Doncic and Reggie Bullock.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Dallas Mavericks: 4 bold predictions vs. Heat – 11/2/21

The Dallas Mavericks are up for a challenge on Tuesday night as the scorching Miami Heat pay a visit to American Airlines Center. Dallas fans will definitely keep their eyes glued to this upcoming Mavericks-Heat matchup, which is why we will offer some predictions ahead of tip-off. The Mavericks may...
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

Celtics embarrass Heat, 95-78

The 6-1 Miami Heat came into Thursday night’s home game against the Boston Celtics with the best record in the East. They didn’t play like it. (Maybe it was the new mashup uniforms?) In an abysmal game all-around, the Heat scored just nine points in the entire second quarter to...
NBA
Celtics Will Be Cautious With Jaylen Brown After He Left Win Over Heat With Hamstring Tightness

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics got their best win of the season on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. The team is now monitoring Jaylen Brown, who left Boston’s win over the Miami Heat with hamstring tightness. Brown tweaked his hamstring near the end of the third quarter, and did not play the final 12 minutes of Boston’s 95-78 victory in Miami. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka did not have much of an update following the game, but he did say that the team will be cautious with Brown, who has a history of hamstring injuries. “He has...
NBA
Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (11/6)

The Boston Celtics hope to keep adding to their first win streak of the season as they head to north Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks after beating the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat on the first two games of a three-contest road trip. If you are looking for a way to watch the action live on an internet streaming service, or to see the game on cable television, keep reading while we get you up to speed on what to expect from the tilt.
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: Heat look to bounce back against Jazz

The Miami Heat (6-2) host the Utah Jazz (7-1) tonight at the FTX Arena looking for a bounce back victory after playing so poorly at home in a blowout loss against the Boston Celtics earlier this week. For the first time this season, the Heat’s offense looked disjointed the entire...
NBA
Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA

