CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Film Review: Studying Tulane's Offense and Defense

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEZdl_0ckkejea00

People will be surprised about how talented Tulane’s offense proved to be so far this season, but the defense struggled mightily.

ORLANDO - Tulane should be an opponent UCF should beat, but it’s not a given. The Green Wave may be 1-7 heading into this Saturday’s game, but it’s actually a better football team than many believe. That’s because of the offensive firepower that Tulane can provide at times.

After watching the Tulane versus Cincinnati game, surprising results came about regarding Tulane’s offense, especially the running game. Running backs Tyjae Spears and Cameron Carroll provide an excellent one-two punch behind a very well coached offensive line.

Any defense that does not play its gaps properly will be gashed, much like Cincinnati proved to be this past weekend by allowing Tulane to rush for 187 yards. Yes, the Bearcats gave up almost 200 yards to Tulane. As for the Green Wave defense, it’s vulnerable, very vulnerable in fact.

Both the run defense and the pass defense can be exposed, and that’s why Tulane allows 40.9 points per contest, ranking them No. 127 in the country out of 130 teams. The biggest question mark, however, came from what did not appear on film, and that’s the starting quarterback.

Tulane sophomore signal caller Micael Pratt missed this past Saturday’s game versus Cincinnati due to being concussed. Will he play this Saturday?

That particular topic will be of particular importance as this Saturday’s game draws closer, but there are a couple of key points to note about Pratt being cleared to play or not cleared to play . That topic was discussed in today’s episode of The Daily Knight, along with thoughts about specific aspects of what to look for from Tulane’s roster, both offensively and defensively.

For college football, UCF Football, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. It will be found on iTunes and Spotify . For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation , as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Interview with UCF Football Commitment Caden Kitler

Stacking Up, Tulane at UCF

Best Bets, First College Football Playoff Rankings

Morris-Brash Adds Talent to the Defensive Ends, Helps Defense on the Rise

Isaiah Bowser Compared to NFL Greats, Plus the NFL Draft

Alec Holler and Mikey Keene Building a Connection

After Dismantling Temple, UCF's Defense Now Holds New Expectations

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lincoln Riley Rumors

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had to miss this Tuesday’s press conference due to a personal matter. For some reason, college football fans believe his “personal matter” was actually a secret trip to Baton Rouge. The college football world was tracking a flight from Norman, Oklahoma to Baton Rouge, Louisiana earlier...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At Kickoff For NFL Game Today

The New York Jets have just three wins since 2020 and have looked absolutely terrible in nearly all of their losses. So it should be no big shock that their terrible play finally has fans unwilling to shell out the cash to see them play. Just before kickoff of today’s...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Quarterback Suspended After Arrest

On Friday afternoon, the Ohio State football program announced it suspended a player following his arrest. According to a report from Whitney Harding of NBC 4, police arrested quarterback Jack Miller on Friday morning. Police charged Miller with operating a vehicle while impaired. According to her report, the team also...
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Orlando Tulane#The Green Wave#The Daily Knight#Ucf Football#Itunes
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Simms shares troubling story about NFL referee Tony Corrente

NFL referee Tony Corrente has faced a lot of criticism this week for a taunting penalty he called in the Chicago Bears-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday night. Many people disagreed with the call, but the problem for others is that they felt Corrente had it out for the player he flagged. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms is among those who believe that is what happened.
NFL
bulldawgillustrated.com

Georgia defense gets offensive

The start of the Georgia-Florida game was not a typical Georgia game this year with the way that the Bulldogs have dominated opponents in the first quarter. It took the Bulldogs more than a quarter to get on the board and the ‘Dawgs clinched to a 3-0 lead with just over three minutes left to play in the first half.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
College Football
College
Tulane University
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Assistant Coach Reacts To Getting Fired

The Nebraska football program doubled down on its commitment to head coach Scott Frost on Monday, but reports warned that other personnel changes were coming down the pipe. Those rumors were confirmed a short while later. The Cornhuskers released four assistant coaches on Monday with just two games left in...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
raidersbeat.com

Still Searching For Wide Receivers, Raiders Added a 4.27 Speedster on Wednesday

In the wake of losing Henry Ruggs to charges that could amount to more than 50 years in jail, the Raiders were quick to add veteran speedster DeSean Jackson. The team also tried out four free agent wide receivers this week, including 27 year-old Jeff Badet. The Raiders announced on Wednesday that Badet has since been added to the practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Kyler Murray News

Last Sunday, the Cardinals took care of business against the 49ers despite star quarterback Kyler Murray being inactive due to an ankle injury. As of now, it seems like the Cardinals may have to suit up without Murray this Sunday as well. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently announced that...
NFL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
54
Followers
81
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy