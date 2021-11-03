Vitality, Virtus.pro, NIP qualify for Champions Stage at Stockholm

Aryna Sabalenka says she is relishing her top seed status at this week's WTA Tour Finals even if she is still getting to grips with the challenging tournament conditions at altitude in Guadalajara. The Belarusian star Sabalenka heads a depleted field at the season-ending tournament, which was moved to Mexico from its usual home in Shenzhen, China due to the pandemic. The switch in venue means the tournament's eight finalists must adjust to the thin air of Guadalajara, which is around 5,100 feet (1,550 metres) above sea level, as they vie for the final title of 2021. The 23-year-old Sabalenka, who notched wins in Abu Dhabi and Madrid this year and reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, said she had struggled to control the ball during her initial practice sessions in Guadalajara.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO