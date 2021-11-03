CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vitality, Virtus.pro, NIP qualify for Champions Stage at Stockholm

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam Vitality, Virtus.pro and Ninjas in Pyjamas won their do-or-die Round 5 matches Tuesday to earn the final three available spots in the Champions Stage at the PGL Major Stockholm. Vitality defeated Entropiq, Virtus.pro (VP) outlasted FaZe Clan and Ninjas (NIP) beat Copenhagen Flames, all by 2-1 scores in...

FURIA defeat Entropiq to qualify for PGL Stockholm Major playoffs

FURIA are the third CS:GO team to qualify for the PGL Stockholm Major playoffs following a 2-1 victory (16-6 on Vertigo, 8-16 on Nuke, and 16-12 on Ancient) over Entropiq today in the first Legends Stage 2-1 pool match of the day. This is the third Major FURIA have attended...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

PGL Major Stockholm tops Berlin Major for CSGO viewership in Challengers Stage

PGL Major Stockholm’s Challengers Stage was a success in terms of viewership, largely surpassing the numbers from the previous Major, StarLadder Major Berlin 2019. The first stage of PGL Major Stockholm ran between October 26-29 and featured 16 teams, including some big names like Astralis, FaZe and MOUZ. As the first CS:GO Major in over two years and only the third international LAN in the game since the global health crisis began (after IEM Cologne and IEM Fall), the competition has garnered attention all over the world.
VIDEO GAMES
