CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Cleo Smith found alive 3 weeks after suspected abduction from Australian campsite

By Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNm7a_0ckkcU9J00

CANBERRA, Australia (NEXSTAR) — Police say a 4-year-old girl has been rescued and is “alive and well” more than three weeks after she was suspected to have been snatched from a tent during a family camping trip on Australia’s remote west coast.

Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch says police found Cleo Smith in a house in the coastal town of Carnavon and a man has been taken into custody in an early morning raid.

“It’s my privilege to announce that in the early hours of this morning the Western Australian Police Force rescued Cleo Smith,” Blanch said during a news conference. “A police team broke their way into a locked house in Carnavon at about 1 a.m. They found little Cleo in one of those rooms.”

Woman found dead on Martin Rd. in Augusta

“One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her ‘What’s your name?’ She said, ‘My name is Cleo’,” Blanch added.

She had disappeared with her sleeping bag from her family’s tent at the Blowholes Campground, 75 kilometers (47 miles) north of the family home in Carnavon, a town of 5,000 people, on Oct. 16.

She was reunited with her mother and stepfather soon after. Her mother posted on Instagram, “Our family is whole again” shortly after the police announcement.

Gabby Petito: NewsNation Special Report

“This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for … welcome home, Cleo,” Blanch said.

On Tuesday, police said that investigators had collected more than 1,765 cubic feet of trash that forensic experts and 20 officers spent two days examining.

Police didn’t immediately reveal the identity of the suspect nor what led them to the home where Cleo was found.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Aiken man accused of hitting his mother with a hammer

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his mother with a hammer. Authorities responded to Aiken Regional Medical Centers on November 10th in reference to an assault. The victim reported her son, 40-year old Jermain Roberson, hit her with a hammer. Roberson is charged with Assault, […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Train kills 3 trying to escape SUV stuck on Georgia tracks

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — Three people have died in middle Georgia after a train hit a vehicle stuck on the tracks. Local news outlets report 47-year-old Chris Burkett was trying to help 93-year-old Shirley Treadwell and 66-year-old Debra Ruth Hall out of a Ford Flex. The SUV got stuck on a private crossing over the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Vehicle from amber alert found, 1-year-old still missing

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE : An alert was sent out Wednesday evening stating the vehicle from the amber alert earlier had been located without the child inside. Officials are still searching for 1-year-old Blace Barnett. Officials are looking for a toddler who went missing early Wednesday morning from the city of Clarkston. 1-year old […]
CLARKSTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Allendale County woman missing since October; uncle pleads for information

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) — Investigators in Allendale County, South Carolina are continuing to search for a missing woman. Many in Fairfax and other parts of Allendale County are wondering what happened to 31-year-old Savannah Gregory, including her uncle Billy Smart, Jr. “She’s a very cheerful young lady,” Smart told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Arrest made in February death investigation in Trenton, S.C.

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Reahnna Wilkey, 23, was arrested Tuesday, November 10, 2021, on four charges in association to a body found dumped in the woods in rural Trenton in February. 68-year-old Tommy Hoover’s body was discovered February 25th in a wooded area in Trenton, S.C., covered with a tarp by a passerby that evening. […]
TRENTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campsite#Abduction#Police#Australian#Instagram#Newsnation Special Report#The Associated Press
WJBF

WJBF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy