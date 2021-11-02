CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Playoff Rankings: Aggies Come in at No. 14

By Matthew Postins
All Aggies
All Aggies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8DH1_0ckkcG2N00

The Aggies have a matchup coming up with another team ranked in the Top 25, as seven SEC teams made the first rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies are ranked No. 14 in the first College Football Playoff Top 25, one of seven SEC teams in the committee’s first Top 25 of the season.

Georgia was No. 1 and Alabama — which lost to the Aggies last month — was No. 2. If the playoff started today, the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide would be in the playoff.

Completing the Week 1 Top 4 was Michigan State at No. 3 and Oregon at No. 4.

The ‘first two out’ were Ohio State at No. 5 and Cincinnati at No. 6.

Future SEC member Oklahoma was No. 8.

Right ahead of Texas A&M at No. 13 was Auburn, and the Tigers just happened to be playing the Aggies this weekend. The committee seemed to have respect for the victors in head-to-head matchups in the first rankings, so an Aggie victory would certainly give the Aggies a chance to move up.

The other SEC teams in the first rankings were bunched just below the Aggies and the Tigers. Ole Miss was No. 16, Mississippi State was No. 17 and Kentucky was No. 18.

The rankings will come out each Tuesday through the rest of the season, with the final rankings and playoff field announced on Sunday, Dec. 5.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard .

College Football Playoff Top 25

Released on Nov. 2, 2021

SEC Teams in Bold

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan State

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Cincinnati

7. Michigan

8. Oklahoma

9. Wake Forest

10. Notre Dame

11. Oklahoma State

12. Baylor

13. Auburn

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Ole Miss

17. Mississippi State

18. Kentucky

19. NC State

20. Minnesota

21. Wisconsin

22. Iowa

23. Fresno State

24. San Diego State

25. Pitt

