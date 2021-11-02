CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Squid Game Is A Story Of Perseverance – Joston Ramon Theney

By Filmcourage
filmcourage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoston Ramon Theney, Screenwriter, Author, Director, Producer: I don’t want life to beat me. I’ve seen life beat so many people (most people) around me, life beat them. When you ask them what happened, what do most people say? Life happened man, I had it there and this happened....

filmcourage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country 96.9

Stephen King Names The Movie That ‘Lit His Creative Fuse’

When someone has a mind so creative and so twisted, you have to wonder where it all started. Local Bangor, Maine hero Stephen King, is one of a kind. A true legend. He has cranked out more than 60 novels and 200 short stories, with no end in sight, as he is constantly working. Many of these have been turned into features films and TV series. This impressive list speaks for itself, but what the hell, here is a partial list of what he has introduced into the fabric of pop culture.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

What Are the Best Western Movies Currently on Netflix?

The days are getting shorter, the temperature is getting colder, and the leaves are changing. Perfect time to watch the best Westerns on Netflix. Let’s get into the best films of the genre over on the streaming platform giant. When it comes to Western films, some are better than others,...
MOVIES
richlandstudentmedia.com

'Squid Game' twists childhood games into life or death

Throughout our childhood we have been taught that playing games helps develop you socially and mentally. “Squid Game,” streaming on Netflix, puts this to the test by asking the question what you would do for money if you really needed it. Would you compete in these games of your childhood again for the right price? The counter to such an easy challenge is you are betting something to enter. You bet your life. Not just anyone can play. You must be picked, and a lot of the players have debt they cannot pay off.
TV SERIES
vsuspectator.com

‘Squid Game’: Fun and games, but at what cost?

Squid Game has quickly rocketed to the top of the ratings, becoming the most successful launch of a television show in Netflix’s history, according to their Twitter. Following the story of a struggling gambling addict, Seong Gi-hun, who is enlisted to play a game of survival against others in dire constraints for an exceptional cash prize that could end his debts forever.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
sixmilepost.com

Netflix’s Squid Game delivers plenty of gore in a compelling story

The 2021 South Korean Netflix series, “Squid Game,” is a brutal and intriguing exercise in balancing extreme elements of horror and dystopian sci-fi. It does so in a story that has characters that are funny, likeable and most importantly, human. With an enormous body count, the show will surely satisfy...
TV SERIES
hillsdalecollegian.com

‘Squid Game’ puts price on life

No show is more worth your time right now than Netflix’s new hit, “Squid Game.”. On Oct. 12, less than a month after its worldwide release, the South Korean drama became Netflix’s biggest series launch ever, reaching more than 111 million streams and topping Netflix charts in more than 80 countries.
TV SERIES
963kklz.com

LeBron James Reviews “Squid Game”

LeBron James has finally watched the Netflix series “Squid Game” and his official review is in! Not that we take his reviews or choice of movies seriously, because you know, “Space Jam”, but here is his review anyways! He was not a fan. He did watch it all the way through, but was not a fan and wasn’t entertained by it. Again, we need to remind you about “Space Jam” that involved James to act, and how horrible that turned out!
NBA
Primetimer

Succession and Squid Game are telling the same story, but one is more realistic than the other

The HBO dramedy and the Korean Netflix global sensation "are about survival in one fashion or another," says Libby Hill. "Both feature gut-wrenching twists and betrayals. Both are about systemic abuse, either by society or family, and the hopelessness left in its wake. But there is one important distinction between the series. Though both are deemed dramas, closer examination suggests that one of the shows traverses primarily in fantasy and the other in reality. It just might not be the ones you think. At first glance, Squid Game might seem like a nightmare come to life, its violence and gore ripped from the most fantastical wells of fear and anxiety your brain has to offer, all oversized animatronic dolls, radicalized Shy Guys, and delicate glass bridges to nowhere. Sure, those are alluring elements of the series, but there is something very real about the atmosphere the show creates. Something familiar. As income inequality in the United States grows, particularly in the wake of a global pandemic, more and more people are becoming familiar with living paycheck to paycheck, the invoice and wait realities of freelance work, and the crushing grind of a gig economy. More people are familiar with calls from debt collectors and final notices on bills. They may not owe money to South Korean loan sharks who are more than willing to resort to violence, but paying 26 percent interest on their credit card might be even more painful. Squid Game, like Bong Joon-Ho’s Best Picture-winning film Parasite before it, gives insight into the income inequality of South Korea, and audiences worldwide are transfixed. It resonates because of the familiar, fleeting shadows that flicker on the walls, ashy gray smears of desperation and fear as those with less are forced to serve — or entertain — those with much, much more. Conversely, Jesse Armstrong’s Succession focuses wholly on a single family, the Roys. Over his life, Logan has built an old media empire, perpetually teetering on the verge of ruin, as his children — Kendall, Connor (Alan Ruck), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — frantically rearrange deck chairs on the Titanic for their shot at the throne, fueled by love, hate, fear, and rage. But this is no staid family drama. No weepy singer/songwriter songs underscoring hugs a la Parenthood. No tear-jerking flashbacks in the fashion of This Is Us. No grappling with the looming specter of death in the vein of Six Feet Under. While the family dynamics in play with Succession are recognizable, the circumstances in which they unfold are not. The Roy family is beyond affluent. Their wealth exists in a tier unimaginable to most people, elevating them to the level of gods among men, for whom money is so plentiful it has become autonomic. Money is not a conscious part of the Roys’ existence because it doesn’t have to be. Money has always been, money will always be."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid Game#Wanton Want Lrb 2021
imdb.com

The Squid Game Masks And Symbols Explained

Have you seen "Squid Game"? It's the conversation starter of 2021, and if you haven't heard of the show by now, you must have been locked in an off-shore facility playing deadly games of survival all year. For those who have somehow missed out, "Squid Game" follows 456 debt-ridden contestants...
TV SERIES
twulasso.com

Forget capitalism, be a “Squid Game” supremacist

It’s not too often that this world is graced with legitimate, cogent commentary on the current state of the socioeconomic nightmare that civilization has developed and trapped its people within. However, “Squid Game” does that perfectly. This vicious and devastating South Korean drama actualizes the dystopian reality that we have...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Is Squid Game Getting a Video Game Adaption?

Is more Squid Game coming? Read on to learn about the possibilities outside of a second season. On September 17th, 2021 Squid Game dropped on Netflix, then the latest entry in their original programming. Since then, the gritty ‘Korean Hunger Games’ as it’s often popularly known has become Netflix’s most successful show to date, accumulating over 142 million views. Now, many are wondering not just about a second season but what else might be in store for the larger IP. In this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about a possible Squid Game video game.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Love Hard’ Review: Swipe Left on Netflix’s Digital-Age Dating Disaster

— if audiences can get past the conceit that an attractive, self-respecting woman would be so desperate for a boyfriend that she’d stick around after a potential beau pulls a despicable deed by “catfishing” her. For those who find that completely implausible even by dumbed-down genre standards, the remainder is hard to love. The ensuing shenanigans not only do our heroine a massive disservice by letting men manipulate her agency — they also cause us to question what exactly we’re rooting for when the perky protagonist stoops to equally lowdown behavior. Los Angeles journalist Natalie Bauer (Nina Dobrev) is searching...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
darkhorizons.com

“Squid Game” To Compete For Drama Series

Netflix has announced that its smash hit Korean survival thriller series “Squid Game” will be submitted to drama categories for award shows such as the Emmys and the Critics’ Choice Awards as opposed to ‘international’ categories. The announcement comes as the series has yet to confirm a second season with...
TV SERIES
millersville.edu

Squid Game Deserves Its Praises

Squid Games features masked antagonists. PHOTO COURTESY OF PIXABATY.COM. (ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED ON OCTOBER 21, 2021) What are you willing to do to get out of debt? On September 17th, 2021, “Squid Game,” written and directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, released its 1st season on Netflix. Four hundred unfortunate individuals are challenged to compete in childhood games to the death, with a promise of an immense cash reward worthy of removing lifelong debt. In the show’s nine-hour runtime, Hwang creates a thrilling experience which shines due to creative design choices and remarkable characters.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
MovieMaker

NFMLA Showcases Asian Filmmakers’ Stories of Belonging and Perseverance

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles celebrated Asian and Asian-American filmmakers with stories of a young man meeting his birth mother, a child soldier facing a life-or-death decision, and young student activists attempting to flee Hong Kong during the anti-extradition movement in one of the latest NFMLA festivals. The festival began with the...
MOVIES
filmcourage.com

Not Everyone Has Time To Be An Artist – Glenn Gers

Glenn Gers, Screenwriter: Doing your work and putting it in front of an audience, starting the work, finishing it and presenting it is the most important education you can get. Film Courage: I’m wondering if being an office temp for the 12 years that you did and doing writing on...
CELEBRITIES
thebakerorange.com

The success of Netflix’s “Squid Game”

Who would have expected a series called “Squid Game” to have broken the records it did? In the six weeks since its release on Sept. 17, “Squid Game” has become the most popular series on Netflix with 111 million accounts having watched the series. Even “Bridgerton”, the former highest performing series, had only garnered 82 million accounts in its first 28 days of release.
TV SERIES
filmcourage.com

What Makes A Great Movie Opening? – Mickey Finnegan

Film Courage: What movie opening have you watched the most?. Mickey Finnegan, Writer/Director: The movie opening I’ve watched the most in my life actually is HOT FUZZ, which has one of the most amazing introductions to Nicholas Angel the lead character playing Simon Pegg in that movie by Edgar Wright. That one I think is so amazingly executed and with such incredible style that I often watch that just for reference for such mastery of craft.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy