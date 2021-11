Kanye West has been introducing a ton of interesting new sneaker models onto the market as of late, and fans are soaking them all in, even if a lot of them are beyond bizarre. For instance, West recently showed off the Adidas Yeezy NSLTD BT which dropped earlier today. He also got to preview the Knit RNR BT which is yet another example of how the Yeezy brand is going in an off-the-wall direction. At this point, fans expect the peculiar silhouettes and the artist is consistently going out of his way to one-up himself.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO