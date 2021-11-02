CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Get Ready to Drink Froot Loops Cereal Flavored Milk from a Bottle Instead of a Bowl

By Janae Price
Thrillist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCereal is a staple when talking about the hierarchy of American breakfast foods. Maybe it's not the top dog for everyone, but its presence is undeniable. One big topic that came up repeatedly in...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Put This Common Baking Ingredient in Your Pantry, Experts Warn

When you're preparing to bake, you probably head straight for your pantry for the bulk of your recipe's ingredients. Yet experts warn that there's one common baking ingredient that you should never store in your pantry. That's because this one food runs a high risk of going rancid when stored improperly—leading to tainted flavors and, in some cases, health issues as well. Read on to find out which common pantry item you're likely storing wrong and how to spot a problem with this popular ingredient.
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

Here Are the Groceries You Might Be Missing On Store Shelves

Food shortages at your local supermarket are about to be a new normal—if they aren’t already. “Current shortages result from a combination of increased demand—USDA data shows that demand for foods is up 13% versus last year—and tightening supply,” Xavier Naville, author of The Lettuce Diaries: How A Frenchman Found Gold Growing Vegetables In China, food processing company founder and executive and strategy coach explained to Parade. “Depending on categories, tightening supply can come from adverse climate conditions: for example, Canada’s harvest of durum wheat used in pasta is down 30% compared to last year; or it can be because many food factories are operating below capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions in production (i.e., more distance between workers fin meat processing).”
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cereal#Ready To Drink#Food Drink#American#Kellogg
Best Life

If You Notice This On an Avocado, Don't Eat It, Experts Say

There are few better feelings in the kitchen than when you slice an avocado open to find a ripe, green specimen. Conversely, when you cut one open only to discover that the fruit is already past its prime, the disappointment is all too real. But experts say there's an even more important reason not to pick the wrong avocados: when they ultimately go rancid, they can be downright dangerous for your health. Read on to learn how to spot a spoiled avocado to slash your risk of a problem.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS
POPSUGAR

The 1 Thing to Brush on Turkey to Make It Ultra Crispy and Golden Brown

Everyone wants a perfectly golden-brown turkey with crisp skin, but what's the trick? I asked a Turkey Talk expert at Butterball, who said America has got to stop basting and glazing. I know this goes against everything generations before you may have said, but basting the bird just cools down the oven and makes the turkey take longer to reach the right temperature.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

More Snacks Have Been Added to a Major Food Recall

Earlier this week, Tastykake multipack cupcakes were recalled in several states after the snacks may have been exposed to contamination from metal fragments. Now, the parent company, Flower Food Inc., is pulling a total of nine snack foods from shelves after possible contamination of metal fragments. Unlike the first Tastykake...
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

7 Foods You Should Never Put in Your Slow Cooker

Your slow cooker can be a real life saver. Most of the time, you can just throw in a bunch of ingredients and let the device do its thing while you're working on running errands. When it's dinner time, you'll have a dish that's been stewing in delicious flavors for hours. But while the slow cooker can cook almost anything, there are several foods you should never put in. Some carry health risks, while others just won't taste good. Read on to find out which foods experts say you should keep far away from your slow cooker.
RECIPES
althealthworks.com

Sales of Oreo Cookie’s Biggest Competitor Skyrocket as Company Officially Goes Non-GMO

The best-selling cookie in the United States is Oreo by a wide margin, racking up nearly $700 million in sales for Nabisco in 2017. But the cookie is far from healthy, as most consumers know, and the issue is made worse by the fact that it contains GMO ingredients and has even tested positive for concerning amounts of the controversial Monsanto chemical glyphosate.
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Cook Sweet Potatoes by Boiling Them First

Sweet potatoes are a classic side dish full of nutrients and benefits. This versatile root vegetable takes many forms: mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, breakfast potatoes and so on. Though the final result is delicious, making sweet potatoes can be a time-consuming task — baking a sweet potato can take nearly...
RECIPES
Popculture

McDonald's Replacement in Your Local Walmart is the Polar Opposite of Fast Food

McDonald's closed down the restaurant spaces it used to operate inside of Walmart stores over the last decade, and now a competitor is moving in to fill the gap. According to a report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press is buying up much of the real estate in Walmart stores. This new development in the fast-food brand wars has fans laughing.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Taste Test: Jack Daniel’s Highest-Proof Whiskey Ever Brings the Heat

How low can your whiskey’s proof go? Well, we actually know the answer to that: 80 proof, or 40 percent ABV. But how high can it go? That’s an open-ended question that depends on many factors: the proof to which it’s distilled (160 is the limit for bourbon), the proof at which it goes into the barrel (125 is the maximum), the climate where the barrels are stored and how thirsty the angels are for their share. For Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, the ubiquitous Tennessee whiskey that is wildly popular around the world, every bottle is cut to 80...
DRINKS
foodiecrush.com

How to Make the BEST Baked Sweet Potatoes

These are all the tips needed to make the best baked sweet potatoes for a healthy, easy side dish that rounds out any meal. Becoming ever more popular over the years, sweet potatoes have progressed from a stereotypical once-a-year Thanksgiving side dish to a low-maintenance standby year-round. More sweet and flavorful than the ever-faithful white potato, nutrient-filled sweet potatoes are what I turn to whenever I need an easy side dish to round out a weeknight dinner, or good-for-me-carbo lunch.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Salads Sold at Kroger & Elsewhere Have Been Recalled Due to Pieces of Plastic

Less than a week after Dole recalled a variety of garden salads due to Listeria, more salads have been recalled. Ukrop's Homestyle Foods is recalling salads sold in six states after its production team found pieces of brown hard plastic in its salads. The plastic bits, which could be a choking hazard, were found in an ingredient from one of Ukrop's suppliers.
FOOD SAFETY
eatwell101.com

Baked Sausage & Potato Sheet Pan Dinner

Baked Sausage & Potato Sheet Pan Dinner Recipe – An easy sheet pan dinner that is quick-to-make and full of flavors! This baked sheet-pan sausage recipe with potatoes and bell peppers is super simple: throw everything on a sheet pan and roast for 30 minutes. Perfect for a cozy and heartwarming family dinner. Enjoy!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy