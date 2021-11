SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — New testimony in the Theranos fraud trial on Wednesday showed how one relationship Elizabeth Holmes had with one Texas investor soured over time, and then sweetened again when the company needed more money. Alan Eisenman is a retired money manager from Houston who was an early investor in Theranos, putting down $1.2 million in combination with his wife and adult children in 2006. On Wednesday, he testified that he would speak often with Holmes on the phone. She claimed Theranos had billionaire Larry Ellison as a board member and advisor and that the company would grow...

