Before the school year, students were told by the University that there would not be a campus-wide mask mandate. That policy was part of the rationale given for the vaccine requirement: the University was taking the significant step of mandating community members be vaccinated so that all other restrictions could be lifted. The policy included the reasonable caveat that it reserved the right to bring the mask mandate back if conditions changed. Within a month, the University did just that in response to what administrators viewed as a concerning level of positive cases. The student body was not informed of what the process behind that decision entailed or what would lead to the lifting of the mandate. There was a promise to re-evaluate the policy after Parents’ Weekend, but there still has not been any guidance on when the administration will reconsider the mandate or what criteria they would use to make such a decision.

COLLEGES ・ 9 DAYS AGO