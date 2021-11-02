CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ashanti To Receive ‘Lady Of Soul’ Honor At This Year’s Soul Train Awards

By Sharde Gillam
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JY0Ky_0ckkZn0B00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RlRyZ_0ckkZn0B00

Source: Bravo / Getty


Congratulations are in order for Ashanti as the 41-year-old is set to receive the ‘Lady of Soul’ award at this year’s Soul Tran Awards!

The news was announced in a press release today in which BET confirmed that award-winning and multiplatinum singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur,

and author Ashanti is set to receive the highly anticipated ‘Lady of Soul’ honor at the annual event.

“I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s ‘Lady of Soul; honoree,” said Ashanti in the statement. “This is a full-circle moment for me because I received the ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a

part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate.”

The 2021 “Soul Train Awards” presented by BET will air on Sunday, November 28 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her and is set to feature an exciting lineup of performances including special appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. As stated in the press release, “the annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the ‘70s to today.”

Aside from Ashanti, other award nominees include H.E.R, who leads the  “Soul Train Awards” nominations with eight nods for ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award (x2),’ ‘Best Collaboration (x2),’ and ‘Video of the Year’. Jazmine Sullivan is also set to rack up the awards with nominations including  ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ and ‘Video of the Year’.

The event will be co-hosted by best-friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold who are returning to the stage to bring their unforgettable comedy and energy.

Don’t miss…

Happy Birthday, Ashanti! Here Are 5 Times She Was Our Body Goals

5 Times Ashanti Served Confidence In These Fashion Streets

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

H.E.R. leads 2021 Soul Train Awards nominations

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 2021 Soul Train Awards have been announced with H.E.R. leading the pack. H.E.R. is nominated for eight awards including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song of the Year for "Damage," Album of the Year for Back of My Mind and Video of the Year for "Damage."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Ashanti
Person
Tisha Campbell
Person
Aretha Franklin
Popculture

Soul Train Awards 2021: Date, Time and More Details to Know

The Soul Train Awards 2021 is set to be major. This year, the award ceremony will celebrate its 50th anniversary. To commemorate such a special occasion, the show will be held at the famed Apollo Theater in New York City. The Soul Train Awards honors the best in Black music...
ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago Defender

Soul Singer Maxwell Among 2021 Soul Train Award Honorees

BET announced three-time GRAMMY® award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Maxwell will receive the ‘Legend’ award at the 2021 “Soul Train Awards.” Award-winning and multiplatinum singer/songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and author Ashanti will be the recipient of the ‘Lady of Soul’ honor. The 2021 “Soul Train Awards” premieres Sunday, November 28 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Train#Dance#Album Of The Year#Apollo
BET

Lady of Soul: Ashanti’s Best Hair Moments

Ashanti may be the princess of R&B, but she’s also the queen of hair transformations. Since stepping onto the music scene in 2002, we’ve seen the multi-platinum singer/songwriter, actor and entrepreneur don a lot of different looks, including edgy bobs, sky-scraping ponytails, floor-sweeping extensions, blonde hair, bangs and more.
HAIR CARE
BET

2021 Soul Train Awards: Other Artists Who Are Living Legends

The Soul Train Awards takes pride in celebrating its brightest and most influential artists in the R&B and soul world. As part of an effort to give entertainers in the industry their flowers now, while they can still smell them, the award show reserves the "Legend" award for veterans in the game whose influences in the sound and overall culture is evident.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

3 Kirk Franklin Performances That Shook the Soul Train Stage

Gospel legend Kirk Franklin owns whatever stage he’s performing on. For several decades, the musician and his beautifully talented choir have rocked stages and sung down award shows across the BET universe with soulful and angelic melodies blended in with Franklin's signature contemporary stylings. We at the Soul Train Awards...
MUSIC
BET

3 Unforgettable Performances From Past 'Soul Train Awards'

Since its first show, 33 years ago, the Soul Train Awards has seen so many entertainers take the stage and blow audiences away with some of the most unforgettable performances ever. Honestly, what better place for R&B and soul artists to showcase their star power if not on the one night meant specifically for it.
MUSIC
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

95
Followers
228
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy