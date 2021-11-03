CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows

By The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOoJz_0ckkZm7S00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Robot food delivery is no longer the stuff of science fiction.

Hundreds of little robots — knee-high and able to hold around four large pizzas — are now navigating college campuses and even some city sidewalks in the U.S., the U.K. and elsewhere.

While robots were being tested in limited numbers before the coronavirus hit, companies say pandemic-related labor shortages and a growing preference for contactless delivery have vastly accelerated their deployment.

Grubhub recently teamed up with Russian robot maker Yandex to operate 50 delivery robots on the campus of Ohio State University. Grubhub says more campuses could be added soon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
roboticstomorrow.com

Food Robotics Market to Hit $2 Billion by 2028

A recent report from Meticulous Research found that the food robotics industry is anticipated to grow to an astounding $2 billion by 2028. This growth indicates a turning point in the food industry, driven by a number of rising global concerns and trends. What Is Driving Growth in Robotics?. There...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Restaurant Roundup: Robotic Delivery Expands as eCommerce Comes for Breakfast

Robotic food delivery is becoming increasingly common. C3 by SBE, the Beverly Hills-based food tech company behind 40 virtual and physical restaurant brands, announced Thursday (Oct. 28) that it is partnering with delivery robot creator Coco for remote-controlled fulfillment. The partnership is meant to increase speed by 30%, relative to using a human driving a car.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Little Robots#Weather#Ap#Russian#Ohio State University
World Economic Forum

The Delivery Revolution: Are people ready to embrace drones and robots?

Delivery robots and drones have been operating in the streets and skies of a number of countries. Remote and contact-free delivery techniques proved effective during COVID-19 lockdowns. Despite this, Statista's Global Consumer Survey shows the level of readiness for this technology is still relatively low and varies from country to...
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Uber Teams Up With Serve Robotics for Deliveries

Investing.com — Serve Robotics announced Monday that it has teamed up with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER ) to bring robotic deliveries to Uber Eats customers in Los Angeles. Shares of Uber dipped 1.3% on Monday. Serve Robotics designs, develops, and operates zero-emission robots that it says serve people in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
aithority.com

International Federation Of Robotics: “Service Robots” Hit Double Digit Growth Worldwide

The market for professional service robots reached a turnover of 6.7 billion U.S. dollars worldwide (sample method) – up 12% in 2020. At the same time, turnover of new consumer service robots grew 16% to 4.4 billion U.S. dollars. This is according to World Robotics 2021 – Service Robots report, presented by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
chainstoreage.com

Dollar General offers on-demand delivery of household essentials

Dollar General is making same-day, online delivery available from more than 9,000 stores. The discount retailer is partnering with on-demand logistics platform DoorDash to offer on-demand delivery of household essential items, including food, snacks, and cleaning supplies, at its regular everyday prices. Dollar General customers can browse and order products for same-day delivery (in under an hour on average) through the DoorDash marketplace app or website, with no time slot or minimum order size required.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ZDNet

Delivery robots are taking over college campuses

Another campus, another rollout of roving delivery robots. You may not know it, but delivery robot vendors are making a play for campuses across the country in a bid to grab a market toe-hold in relatively structured environments free of much of the regulatory complications of municipalities. Starship Technologies has...
TECHNOLOGY
stockxpo.com

DoorDash to Buy Finland Food-Delivery Startup Wolt

DoorDash Inc. said it has agreed to acquire European food-delivery company Wolt Enterprises Oy in an all-stock deal valued at over $8 billion. The deal marks the latest merger in the highly competitive food-delivery space, where revenue has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic but profit has been elusive. Last year, Grubhub Inc. agreed to merge with Europe’s Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V., and Uber Technologies Inc. bought smaller rival Postmates Inc.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Google Invests in Robot Delivery Company Nuro

Google was a surprise investor in autonomous driving platform Nuro during a recent $600 million Series D fundraising round that will help the company accelerate commercialization of its robotic delivery services, according to a Forbes report on Tuesday (Nov. 2). SoftBank and Toyota’s Woven Capital were among the existing investors...
BUSINESS
dakotanewsnow.com

Food delivery robots offer convenience to students on SDSU campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard of food delivery services like Food Dudes, Grub Hub, and Door Dash. Now, robots are getting in on the action on the South Dakota State University campus. At a lightning-fast pace of four miles per hour, Starship delivery robots...
CELL PHONES
NBC4 Columbus

Food deliveries for seniors

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) - A pilot program is tackling hunger in Central Ohio for seniors. The Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC) is leveraging Amazon’s delivery resources to bring food assistance directly to doorsteps. https://nbc4i.co/3F01tym.
CHARITIES
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine card: Store it on your phone for easier access. Here's how

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate slated to go into effect next year, more and more companies will require you to show proof of vaccination to enter buildings. But some businesses are already requiring people to show they've been fully vaccinated: For instance, Google, Facebook and Netflix are requiring their employees to get the shot. Also, with the new mandate, employers with 100 or more people will require their workers to get fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotelnewsresource.com

Robotics Operation in Travel and Tourism Industry Set to Grow

The utilization of robotics will continue to grow in importance in the travel and tourism industry. However, companies need to be sensitive in how they deploy this form of smart technology, says GlobalData. According to a recent GlobalData poll*, 31% of the respondents stated that their company will invest in...
TRAVEL
Fast Company

Zoox CEO: ‘We are having conversations’ with other Amazon units but ‘nothing official’

Aicha Evans, CEO of Zoox, the autonomous vehicle company Amazon acquired in 2020, says she’s been informally meeting with other Amazon leaders in anticipation of potential collaborations, but she characterized her conversations as “discovery, nothing official.”. Speaking at Fast Company‘s Agenda 2022: Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent event on Wednesday, Evans says...
BUSINESS
WKBN

WKBN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy