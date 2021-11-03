CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pretium acquires fix-and-flip lender Anchor

By Flávia Furlan Nunes
Housing Wire
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment firm Pretium has acquired the leading fix-and-flip lender Anchor Loans LP from affiliates of Wafra Capital Partners Inc. and other owners. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. California-based Anchor Loans, founded in 1998, provides capital for professional residential real-estate investors through bridge and construction products. To...

