Since claiming that he should be in the same conversation with the likes of Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and Trae Young, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been walking the talk. Sure, he is not carrying his team like those players he mentioned–the Heat have Jimmy Butler to lead them anyway. However, it could be […] The post Heat guard Tyler Herro’s revenge season off to historic start with insane stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO