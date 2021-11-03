Canadiens’ Jonathan Drouin hospitalized after taking puck to head

If Jonathan Drouin is to miss any time, he'll be the fifth Montreal regular who's currently unavailable due to injury or personal reasons. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin left Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings after taking a puck to the head and has gone to the hospital for further evaluation, per the team. Drouin will not return to the game.

A shot from the point hit Drouin in the head while he was standing in front of Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, knocking his helmet off as Drouin immediately crouched to the ice and skated off under his own power. The nature of any potential injury is unknown at this time.

Drouin, who was away from the Canadiens for the end of the regular season and entire playoffs on a personal leave of absence, is currently Montreal’s leader in points with seven in 10 games. It’s a promising start for Drouin, who has broken the 50-point threshold twice in his career.

If Drouin is to miss any time, he’ll be the fifth Montreal regular who’s currently unavailable due to injury or personal reasons. It’s incredibly tough luck for Drouin, who’s shown immense fortitude in battling back to be the Habs' best producer.