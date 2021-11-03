CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Canadiens’ Jonathan Drouin hospitalized after taking puck to head

By Josh Erickson
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJC7s_0ckkXpap00
If Jonathan Drouin is to miss any time, he'll be the fifth Montreal regular who's currently unavailable due to injury or personal reasons. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin left Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings after taking a puck to the head and has gone to the hospital for further evaluation, per the team. Drouin will not return to the game.

A shot from the point hit Drouin in the head while he was standing in front of Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, knocking his helmet off as Drouin immediately crouched to the ice and skated off under his own power. The nature of any potential injury is unknown at this time.

Drouin, who was away from the Canadiens for the end of the regular season and entire playoffs on a personal leave of absence, is currently Montreal’s leader in points with seven in 10 games. It’s a promising start for Drouin, who has broken the 50-point threshold twice in his career.

If Drouin is to miss any time, he’ll be the fifth Montreal regular who’s currently unavailable due to injury or personal reasons. It’s incredibly tough luck for Drouin, who’s shown immense fortitude in battling back to be the Habs' best producer.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames reportedly offering Matthew Tkachuk in trade package for Jack Eichel

The Jack Eichel trade was “on the 1-yard line” on Tuesday, according to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, with the Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames listed as finalists. Both clubs have agreed to allow Eichel to have the artificial disk replacement that he wants, but obviously, the Buffalo Sabres are trying to get the best package possible in return before accepting a trade.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Capitals forward T.J. Oshie out week-to-week with lower-body injury

The Washington Capitals lost one of their most reliable forwards. T.J. Oshie is now listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury. As Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic tweets, Oshie blocked a shot against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night, which could have led to the injury, though he did finish the game. El-Bashir adds that his sources have indicated that the veteran forward is in a walking boot and on crutches.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Tkachuk, Drouin, Coyotes

While many fans will be eager to move on from the Jack Eichel trade saga that finally wrapped up Thursday after an early-morning deal to the Vegas Golden Knights, there were many rumors in the days leading up to the trade that deserves attention. While it was common knowledge in the week or so prior to Thursday that the Calgary Flames were potential suitors for the star forward, ESPN’s Kevin Weekes tweeted Wednesday that the team had offered winger Matthew Tkachuk in a potential package for Eichel. However, Tkachuk said today that he “had a hard time believing” that Calgary would have been willing to part with him, supporting other reports today that Tkachuk was not on the table. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams also stated that the report “was not accurate.” It would’ve been shocking to see the Flames part with Tkachuk, who’s entering the final season of a $7MM contract. The 23-year-old has four goals and six points through nine games this season.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Drouin out for Canadiens against Islanders

Hamilton out for Devils against Kings on Friday; Forsberg week to week for Predators. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Montreal Canadiens. Jonathan Drouin did not play for the Canadiens against the New York Islanders at Bell Centre...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Drouin remains day-to-day, no return date set for Price

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin remains day-to-day but does not have a concussion, head coach Dominique Ducharme announced. Ducharme also said that goaltender Carey Price met with the team's athletic therapists on Sunday and was encouraged by the progress he made in his recovery from his off-season knee injury. He is expected to return to the team's practice facility on Tuesday and the team has no concrete plan for when he will play.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumours: Price, Caufield, Drouin & More

The Canadiens have spiraled into a seemingly endless abyss of a slump, winning only three of 13 games to start the season. If they keep this pace up, they will finish the season with just 38 points, but hope and help are on the way, and their star goalie could be back in due time. Until then, the Habs need to find a way to turn this dismal season around.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Drouin
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kings reportedly seeking trade for depth right-shot defender

With Drew Doughty out for at least the next eight weeks due to a knee contusion and Sean Walker out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL and MCL, the defensive depth for the Kings has certainly taken a hit, particularly on the right side. To that end, Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic reports in the latest TSN "Insider Trading" segment that Los Angeles is looking to add a depth right-shot defender at a minimum.
NBA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens' Mathieu Perreault out two to three weeks with eye injury

Montreal Canadiens forward Mathieu Perreault will miss two to three weeks of game action due to an eye injury, per Sportsnet’s Eric Engels. Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme mentions that the injury to Perreault did not occur during the team’s last game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, and Perreault had instead been playing through the injury for some time. Team doctors determined that Perreault would miss the aforementioned time period after a consultation.
HOCKEY
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL won't discipline Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff in Blackhawks scandal

The NHL announced that it will not hand out any discipline to Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff for his role in the 2010 Brad Aldrich situation with the Chicago Blackhawks. Cheveldayoff was an assistant general manager with the Blackhawks at the time and one of the men present in the now-infamous meeting that took place on May 23, 2010.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Red Wings#Habs
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens HC Dominique Ducharme: Carey Price expected to return 'soon'

The Montreal Canadiens are floundering at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, winning just two of their first 10 games. They’ve been working without Carey Price, who last month announced that he was entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. The minimum 30-day period for the program is up at the end of the week, and Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme on Tuesday told reporters, including Eric Engels of Sportsnet, that they expect their star goaltender back "soon."
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ryan Getzlaf sets Ducks' franchise points record

In what could be potentially his last season in the NHL, Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf set the team’s all-time points record today with his 989th point. In doing so, he passed previous record holder Teemu Selanne. The 36-year-old center, historically known for his playmaking ability, set the record with...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs, defenseman Morgan Rielly agree to eight-year, $60M extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs locked up one of their leaders for a long time, announcing an eight-year extension for Morgan Rielly. The defenseman was in the final year of his current deal and will now be under contract through 2029-30. The deal carries an average annual value of $7.5M, a raise on the $5M cap hit he currently carries. Chris Johnston of TSN reports the deal includes a no-movement clause in the first six years and a 10-team no-trade clause in the final two. CapFriendly reports the full breakdown:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins activate Sidney Crosby and Jeff Carter

The Penguins will have their top center back in the lineup Saturday night as the team announced that Sidney Crosby has been activated off injured reserve and will play against New Jersey. Meanwhile, head coach Mike Sullivan also confirmed to reporters including Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that center Jeff Carter has been cleared from COVID protocol and will also suit up.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

491
Followers
2K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy