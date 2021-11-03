Brit Hume: The Democratic Party nationally is in trouble

The Biden administration’s green energy agenda never had the best interest of America’s wallets in mind, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume argued on "Special Report." Hume: It looks to me as if this is an administration that was willing to sacrifice a lot on the altar of moving...
In yet another desperate attempt to sell the public on his failing multitrillion-dollar spending agenda, President Joe Biden released a slideshow Thursday that inadvertently betrays how the modern Democratic Party views the family. And the news isn’t good for fathers, mothers, children, communities, or the nation. In Biden’s slideshow, we...
A small, highly privileged, overwhelmingly white elite with a radical agenda bent on reshaping the entire nation has taken over one of the country’s two major political parties. I’m talking, of course, about the Progressive Left. Pew Research Center released its 2021 Political Typology report today, breaking down the American...
“Lock up Kyle Rittenhouse and throw away the key ,” demanded Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries as the trial of Rittenhouse, who shot three of his pursuers while trying to police riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer, wound down. It’s quite a turnabout for Jeffries, who used to lament mass incarceration.
Democratic National Committee Adviser Kurt Bardella talks to Ali Velshi about how Democrats need to change their tactics and be more aggressive with their messaging about the GOP going into the 2022 midterms: "When Trump isn't on the ballot, the Trumpism policies are still playing."Nov. 3, 2021.
‘Fox News Primetime’ host Brian Kilmeade's blistering opening monologue Friday tore into the Biden administration's proposed payments to illegal immigrants, the governmental dependence fostered by the social spending bill and more. REPUBLICANS DEMAND ANSWERS FROM BIDEN CABINET ON REPORTED PAYMENTS TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS: 'HORRIFIC DECISION'. BRIAN KILMEADE: We start in...
Brit Hume, senior political analyst for Fox News Channel joined the Guy Benson Show to talk about the Virginia Governors race and the latest national polling for President Biden and democrats. Hume reacted to the dismal polling for Biden and Dems, saying. “These are legitimately terrible numbers for the Democrats,...
More Democrats want someone else to replace President Biden on their party’s ticket in 2024 than want him to run for reelection, according to a new poll released Monday. The NPR/PBS/Marist poll found that 44% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want someone else to run in 2024. The survey found that 36% of Democrats want Mr. Biden, who turns 79 next month, to run again in three years.
House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy joined FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" and argued the Democrat Party may be turning on President Biden. KEVIN MCCARTHY: Even the Democratic Party is running against this president now. They think he's weak on leadership. They've watched his policies have failed. They're not standing with them.
Virginia’s next governor will be a Republican — Glenn Youngkin, not Terry McAuliffe. Virginia’s next lieutenant governor, attorney general, majority in the House of Delegates — all will be Republicans, day-after voting counts increasingly show. Everywhere you look, Democrats are being rejected. The radical left that’s taken over the Democrats’ messaging is being rejected.
As the 2022 midterms approach, Democrats have the fight of their lives ahead. The party may have the presidency for the next three years, but their legislative control barely exists. With just a three-seat lead in the House of Representatives and Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote in the Senate, Democrats need to rethink their strategy, not just for the 2022 election but beyond.
John Durham, the U.S. attorney appointed in 2019 by then Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, has finally begun to show his hand. It doesn’t look good for either the FBI or the Democratic Party. On...
Days before it became clear that Republican Glenn Youngkin would win Virginia’s gubernatorial race, pollsters, pundits and political strategists were trying to explain why a race that was the Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s to lose was on its way to being lost. Some explanations were more convincing than others. Least convincing...
David Catron writes for the American Spectator about Democrats’ response to last week’s election results. Any student of 20th century history will tell you that the Kamikaze strikes carried out against allied naval forces during World War II began long after it was clear that the Axis powers could not hope to win. This series of suicide attacks was nothing more than a futile and destructive exercise in fanaticism. Its sheer perversity was much like the extremist political strategy pursued by the Democrats since their defeat last Tuesday in Virginia and elsewhere. The Democratic leadership, like the fanatics who conceived and executed “Divine Wind,” refuses to face reality or pursue policies that address the genuine problems facing the country.
Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno slammed Democrats’ immigration policies, calling them "deeply offensive" to those individuals – like himself and his family – who came to the United States legally. In an interview this week about the sweeping immigration provisions embedded in President Biden’s "Build Back Better" spending plan,...
“Americans have lost their confidence in President Joe Biden and their optimism for the country.”. That, according to Chuck Todd, is the top takeaway from a just-released NBC News poll out Sunday. Breaking down the numbers on Meet the Press, Todd pointed to data from the survey that he deemed “shocking.”
