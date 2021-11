Connor McMichael passes the eye-test and advanced analytics back it up. With the rookie on the ice, the Capitals dominate play. What more does the coaching staff need to see?. The Washington Capitals are one of the most top heavy teams in the NHL right now. The team is missing the entirety of it’s second-line as well as their top penalty-killer, Nic Dowd. Without the likes of Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie, and Anthony Mantha it’s no surprise that the team is relying heavily on their top line. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Their usually-feared power play unit is an embarrassment, sucking life out of the game and letting the opposition hang around when they ought to be the executioners. The solution is simple: Connor McMichael.

