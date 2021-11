Within a few minutes of his first practice with the Laval Rocket, Cole Caufield was battling for the puck against the boards in a one-on-one drill with a teammate. It was an apt metaphor for what Caufield will be looking to do in Laval. Speaking to the media after practice, he used the term ‘work’ several times. There was no ambiguity in his words. He’s not expecting to coast on the fact he was a first-round pick. He’s not thinking success will come easy after three goals in his two AHL games last season, either.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO