Adrian Peterson finds the perfect throwback fit in Tennessee

By MARK CRAIG
Kansas City Star
 9 days ago

Calvin Johnson, the NFL's second overall draft pick in 2007, caught his last pass on Jan. 3, 2016, exited the league and was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a first-ballot selection on Aug. 8, 2021. He is 36 years and 34 days old. Adrian Peterson,...

www.kansascity.com

The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
On3.com

Adrian Peterson makes history on Sunday Night Football

The Tennessee Titans traveled out west to face off against the Los Angeles Rams. Along the way toward a win, newly signed running back Adrian Peterson decided he was going to make some history. Peterson rushed for his 125th career touchdown against the Rams, typing Walter Peyton at No. 11...
NFL
AllTitans

Brett Favre: Adrian Peterson 'A Great Addition' for Titans

No one can say that Brett Favre walked away from the NFL too soon. The Hall of Fame quarterback hung on for another three years following his final season with the Green Bay Packers and was 41 years old in his final campaign, 2010. That last season was also his second with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was teammates with Adrian Peterson.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reveals Crazy Prediction For Adrian Peterson

On Sunday afternoon, Adrian Peterson will take the field for his first game as a member of the Tennessee Titans. The team with the AFC’s best record lost star running back Derrick Henry to a broken foot. While the Titans are hopeful Henry will be able to come back at some point this season, the team decided to bring in a veteran presence.
NFL
NESN

Adrian Peterson Passed On This Opportunity Before Joining Titans

If Adrian Peterson was ready to call it quits on his NFL career as the 2021 season got underway, the veteran running back had a noteworthy gig waiting for him. Peterson, 36, signed to the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad on Nov. 2, mere days after all-world RB Derrick Henry went down with a season-ending foot injury. The 15th-year pro since has been promoted to the Titans’ active roster, and he’ll be available to play Sunday night when Tennessee visits the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
USA Today

Twitter reacts to Adrian Peterson signing with Titans

The Tennessee Titans made what was the first of what could be multiple moves at the running back position after Derrick Henry sustained a foot injury in Week 8 by signing future Hall of Famer, Adrian Peterson. Peterson will be inked to the Titans’ practice squad initially, but the team...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Adrian Peterson Television News

Earlier Sunday morning, news broke that star running back Adrian Peterson had the opportunity to join a TV show before signing a deal with the Tennessee Titans. “According to agent Ron Slavin of SportStars, while Peterson was training in an attempt to play a 15th season, a representative from Dancing with the Stars reached out to the running back about a possible stint on the show,” the report from earlier today read. “One of the most popular shows on TV, Dancing with the Stars would have been something Peterson considered.”
NFL
247Sports

Tennessee Titans sign Adrian Peterson, D'Onta Foreman to bolster backfield after Derrick Henry injury

In need of a replacement for injured running back Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans signed Adrian Peterson and D'onta Foreman to their practice squad, the franchise announced Peterson and Foreman were both free agents. The seventh overall pick out of Oklahoma in the 2007 NFL Draft, Peterson spent the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions. In his lone year in the NFC North, Peterson ran for 604 yards and seven touchdowns on 156 carries.
NFL
chatsports.com

Report: Titans expected to work out Adrian Peterson

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Titans are expected to work out Adrian Peterson this week:. The #Titans are expected to work out veteran RB Adrian Peterson this week, sources say, in the wake of the Derrick Henry foot injury. Tennessee could replace the MVP candidate with one of the greatest running backs of all time.
NFL
chatsports.com

The Titans have promoted Adrian Peterson to the active roster

The Titans have elevated Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to the active roster, Jim Wyatt of the Titans official site reports. The Titans signed Peterson earlier this week to help replace Derrick Henry, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week due to having surgery on his foot. Peterson would seem to have impressed the coaching staff and be in terrific shape to get promoted so quickly.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Adrian Peterson

Jaguars’ DE Josh Allen is currently assessing his career ahead of his matchup with the Bills and QB Josh Allen. “I know we’re about to play against another freaking Josh [Allen]. Got a little beef with that but he’s been a helluva player,” Allen said, via Pro Football Focus. “You know, I definitely wanna be one of those guys that people talk about and people know about. I want to be respected by my peers. I know it’s not given. I know I have to work it and I’m gonna work my ass off just to be the best out there and get my name called as, ‘OK, this dude’s a top guy in the NFL that you need to keep an eye on.’ So, that’s one of my goals, earning the respect of my peers and go out there and have fun.”
NFL
NBC Sports

Adrian Peterson: Titans were the ideal situation for me

Adrian Peterson‘s Titans debut wasn’t quite a performance to write home about. But the running back did score his 125th career touchdown in the victory over the Rams. Sporting No. 8, Peterson started Sunday’s game for Tennessee. He played 19 snaps, taking 10 carries for 21 yards with a touchdown. He also caught a 5-yard pass.
NFL
Sporting News

Who is Derrick Henry's backup on the Titans depth chart? Get to know Tennessee's handcuff RBs, fantasy waiver wire pickups Jeremy McNichols, Adrian Peterson

It's been reported Derrick Henry suffered a serious foot injury in Week 8. After the initial shock and disappointment of the news wears off, fantasy football owners immediately start wondering who the Titans' backup is and how his fantasy outlook appears going forward. Henry's direct handcuff, Jeremy McNichols, has been productive in some spots this year, mostly through the air, but unless Tennessee trades for a veteran running back before the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline, McNichols will be a top Week 9 waiver pickup with plenty of fantasy potential. (Update: Tennessee signed Adrian Peterson on Monday afternoon.)
NFL
Yardbarker

Adrian Peterson turned down 'Dancing with the Stars' in September

When Derrick Henry went down with a Jones fracture, Adrian Peterson got a call from the Tennessee Titans and immediately signed on for the opportunity he spent months waiting for. But the future Hall of Fame running back also had another shot to make moves in front of a national audience.
NFL
CBS Sports

Adrian Peterson signs with Titans: Veteran joining Tennessee with Derrick Henry set to undergo foot surgery

The Tennessee Titans will be without star running back Derrick Henry for potentially the rest of the season due to a foot injury, so the AFC contender will need to find someone to replace him in the backfield. And it didn't take long for the club to identify their emergency option as Tennessee has signed veteran Adrian Peterson, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson. This signing comes after Peterson worked out for the team on Monday.
NFL

