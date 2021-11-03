CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Ingram out for second consecutive game

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram is out. He’ll miss a second straight game with a right hip contusion.

Source: Twitter @cclark_13

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

It was a good 3 quarters for the New Orleans Pelicans but no Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram still leads to a loss pic.twitter.com/T3eCB0mrCD – 12:59 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

TNT announcers say they chatted with David Griffin earlier and he told them that Brandon Ingram looks like he might be just a couple of days away. – 10:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns down 33-20 to Pelicans, who don’t have Zion or Brandon Ingram.

Yes, #Suns are down Ayton and Cameron Payne, but wow, but it is early. #WontBowDown – 10:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

7 Suns turnovers leading to 12 points for the Zion-less, Brandon Ingram-less Pelicans. Phoenix down by 13 and this first quarter has been ugly. – 10:25 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

TNT just showed Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson sharing a good laugh on the bench. – 10:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Pelicans coach Willie Green says Brandon Ingram (hip) is OUT. Didnt do much in shootaround. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Va0H4bAKzx – 8:38 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out.

Says Devonte Graham and Garrett Temple are still probable and will make decisions on them once they go through their pregame warmups. – 8:30 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out for tonight. Devonte’ Graham is probable – 8:30 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Brandon Ingram is out for the Pelicans vs. the Suns, per Willie Green – 8:30 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram is out. He’ll miss a second straight game with a right hip contusion. – 8:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Now that’s 5:30 ET but with Brandon Ingram listed as doubtful and Zion Williamson still out after offseason foot surgery, this might be a game to rest Deandre Ayton as he’s still listed as questionable after injuring his leg against the Cavs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XSRKqRF5nM – 6:18 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings vs. Pelicans tomorrow at G1C. Both will be on the second night of a B2B. Here’s the NOP injury report vs. Suns tonight.

PROBABLE – Devonte’ Graham (adductor); Garrett Temple (ankle). DOUBTFUL – Brandon Ingram (hip). OUT – Daulton Hommes (fibula); Zion Williamson (foot). – 4:45 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans shootaround update (Devonte’ Graham upgraded to probable, Garrett Temple probable, but Brandon Ingram now doubtful for Phoenix game tonight; Willie Green returns to face Suns; lineup notes, keys): https://t.co/LxmHsYVZoz pic.twitter.com/iJsHcAHupK – 3:44 PM

Will Guillory: Devonte’ Graham and Garrett Temple have both been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game in Phoenix. Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) has been downgraded to doubtful. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / November 2, 2021

Will Guillory: Devonte’ Graham is a new addition to the injury report with left adductor tightness. He’s questionable for tomorrow’s game. Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) and Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) are also questionable. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / November 1, 2021

Andrew Lopez: Brandon Ingram is still sore, Willie Green says. He’s considered day-to-day. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / November 1, 2021

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
NBA

Brandon Ingram doubtful Saturday vs. Knicks

New Orleans was already playing without its 2021 All-Star forward to begin this regular season. The Pelicans may be without their 2020 All-Star forward Saturday, when they host the New York Knicks (6 p.m.). Brandon Ingram was listed as doubtful on this afternoon’s official injury report, due to a right...
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

Game thread: Ingram out for Pelicans, Suns without Ayton

The New Orleans Pelicans will tip-off against the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 pm Central and both teams will be without integral parts. While Zion Williamson remains unavailable, Brandon Ingram will miss his second straight contest due to a sore right hip. There’s seemingly a strong threat that he sits out tomorrow’s game as well as Willie Green said in pregame that the injured area is still pretty sore — Ingram did very little in this morning’s shoot around.
NBA
chatsports.com

Pelicans Brandon Ingram Ruled out Wednesday vs. Kings

Jason Anderson reports Brandon Ingram will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings. https://twitter.com/JandersonSacBee/status/1456070683515973632. Ingram, who is dealing with a lingering hip injury, will miss his second consecutive game. He last played in a 113-109 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 29, playing 35 minutes, scoring 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. A key playmaker for the Pelicans, Ingram has started six games this season, averaging 37 minutes, 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game. Last season, Ingram started 62 games, averaging 34 minutes, 24 points, five rebounds and five assists per game, responsible for a 28% usage rate.
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

Game Thread: Jones, Ingram out for Pelicans-Warriors matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans were hoping to get at least one of Brandon Ingram or Herbert Jones back in action for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors — but no dice. Willie Green alerted media in pregame that Ingram’s hip was still a little sore, so him sitting another game — his fourth straight — isn’t a surprise. However, Jones might have been a go if not for perhaps sustaining a new injury.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Brandon Ingram injury status revealed

The New Orlean Pelicans have revealed that Brandon Ingram will miss his fifth consecutive game. Ingram has been dealing with a right hip contusion that has kept him out. The Pelicans are facing off against the Dallas Mavericks. New Orleans is 1-9 on the season. Dallas is an impressive 6-3.
NBA
NBA

Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones questionable for Thunder game Wednesday

New Orleans’ official injury report Tuesday had a familiar look to it, with forwards Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) and Herbert Jones (left ankle soreness) again listed as questionable to play in the team’s next game. The Pelicans will host Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the first tilt of a three-game homestand in the Smoothie King Center that’s capped by a weekend back-to-back vs. Brooklyn and Memphis.
NBA
HoopsHype

NBA rumors: Brandon Ingram to miss sixth straight game tonight

Will Guillory: Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will be out tonight. It’ll be the sixth straight game he missed with a hip contusion. Herb Jones remains a gametime decision. Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are both out tonight. Says hopefully they can get them back soon.
NBA
NOLA.com

With Pelicans in tailspin, Brandon Ingram says he'll 'hopefully' play this weekend

The New Orleans Pelicans are on an eight-game losing streak, but Brandon Ingram has seen worse. Back in 2019-20, Ingram’s first season with the Pelicans, the team dropped a franchise-record 13 consecutive games. They went winless for 26 days, a stretch that was so bad that then-coach Alvin Gentry admitted that “many coaches wouldn’t survive this” once it ended.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons a suitor for Marvin Bagley?

While in Detroit, I was advised to put the Pistons down as a team to watch as a trade suitor for the Kings’ disgruntled Marvin Bagley III. No trade anywhere is considered likely, sources stressed, until after Dec. 15 arrives and the league’s pool of players eligible to be dealt grows considerably. That’s the date that trade restrictions on numerous players who signed new contracts in free agency in August gets lifted.
NBA
