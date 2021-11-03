Brandon Ingram out for second consecutive game

Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram is out. He’ll miss a second straight game with a right hip contusion.

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

It was a good 3 quarters for the New Orleans Pelicans but no Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram still leads to a loss pic.twitter.com/T3eCB0mrCD – 12:59 AM

TNT announcers say they chatted with David Griffin earlier and he told them that Brandon Ingram looks like he might be just a couple of days away. – 10:34 PM

#Suns down 33-20 to Pelicans, who don’t have Zion or Brandon Ingram.

Yes, #Suns are down Ayton and Cameron Payne, but wow, but it is early. #WontBowDown – 10:25 PM

7 Suns turnovers leading to 12 points for the Zion-less, Brandon Ingram-less Pelicans. Phoenix down by 13 and this first quarter has been ugly. – 10:25 PM

TNT just showed Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson sharing a good laugh on the bench. – 10:17 PM

Pelicans coach Willie Green says Brandon Ingram (hip) is OUT. Didnt do much in shootaround. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Va0H4bAKzx – 8:38 PM

Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out.

Says Devonte Graham and Garrett Temple are still probable and will make decisions on them once they go through their pregame warmups. – 8:30 PM

Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out for tonight. Devonte’ Graham is probable – 8:30 PM

Brandon Ingram is out for the Pelicans vs. the Suns, per Willie Green – 8:30 PM

Now that’s 5:30 ET but with Brandon Ingram listed as doubtful and Zion Williamson still out after offseason foot surgery, this might be a game to rest Deandre Ayton as he’s still listed as questionable after injuring his leg against the Cavs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XSRKqRF5nM – 6:18 PM

Kings vs. Pelicans tomorrow at G1C. Both will be on the second night of a B2B. Here’s the NOP injury report vs. Suns tonight.

PROBABLE – Devonte’ Graham (adductor); Garrett Temple (ankle). DOUBTFUL – Brandon Ingram (hip). OUT – Daulton Hommes (fibula); Zion Williamson (foot). – 4:45 PM

#Pelicans shootaround update (Devonte’ Graham upgraded to probable, Garrett Temple probable, but Brandon Ingram now doubtful for Phoenix game tonight; Willie Green returns to face Suns; lineup notes, keys): https://t.co/LxmHsYVZoz pic.twitter.com/iJsHcAHupK – 3:44 PM

Will Guillory: Devonte’ Graham and Garrett Temple have both been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game in Phoenix. Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) has been downgraded to doubtful. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / November 2, 2021

Will Guillory: Devonte’ Graham is a new addition to the injury report with left adductor tightness. He’s questionable for tomorrow’s game. Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion) and Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) are also questionable. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / November 1, 2021

Andrew Lopez: Brandon Ingram is still sore, Willie Green says. He’s considered day-to-day. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / November 1, 2021