Wisconsin included in the first College Football Playoff Top 25 of the season

The Wisconsin Badgers were not included in the latest AP Poll or Coaches Poll Top 25.

With recent wins against then-No. 9 Iowa and then-No. 25 Purdue, though, it seems like the Badgers are nearing that threshold. But a 5-3 record is still hard to look past when looking at the national landscape, even with the strength of Wisconsin’s three losses.

Well, there is a third ranking out there: the College Football Playoff. The CFP committee released its first Top 25 ranking of the season earlier tonight. Slotted in at No. 21? The Wisconsin Badgers.

Wisconsin joined Big Ten teams including Iowa (No. 22), Minnesota (No. 20), Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.