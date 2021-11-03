CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quin Snyder: Our team is built around Rudy Gobert

Ben Anderson: Quin Snyder on Rudy Gobert as an MVP candidate and the respect he deserves: “Our team is built around Rudy. If you’re going to have a team that’s built around you in many respects — that says something right there.”

Source: Twitter @BensHoops

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The @Utah Jazz moved to 6-1 with Tuesday’s win over the @Sacramento Kings.

A look at opposing teams having “off nights” against Mitchell and Conley.

Gobert’s historically dominant rebounding, and Clarkson’s historically bad shooting.

kslsports.com/?p=471659 – 1:08 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

And that’s it. The Jazz defeat the Sacramento Kings 119-113…36 from Mitchell. A monster night on the boards from Gobert. Critical minutes from Conley. The Jazz move to 6-1 on the season. They overcome rubber legs. On to Atlanta on Thursday night – 11:40 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz win 119-113. Never shot well, but they got the win.

Mitchell: 36 points, 14-30 FG, 8 rebs, 6 assists.

Conley: 30 points, 11-19 FG, 6-9 3P, 2 assists.

Gobert: 12 points, 20 rebounds, 4 blocks.

3-game road trip coming up: ATL/MIA/ORL. – 11:40 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

30+ for both Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley in tonight’s win over Sac. 20 boards for Gobert, who goes 6-8 from the line down the stretch to help secure the win. #Jazz improve to 6-1 on the season. Impressive. – 11:40 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Jazz 119, Kings 113: Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Rudy Gobert grabbed 20 rebounds, helping Utah improve to 6-1. The Kings fell to 3-4 despite 23 points from Harrison Barnes, 19 from Buddy Hield and 18 from Davion Mitchell. – 11:39 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Another 19 rebound game for Rudy Gobert, his work on the glass this season has been elite. – 11:36 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Rudy Gobert’s moving screens as he rolls to the rim to cut off the helpside defender have been really good this year.

He’s created a lot of layups for Mitchell and Conley by rolling to the rim and just being in the way. – 11:25 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Quin Snyder reviewing this Rudy Gobert foul call with 3:10 left. – 11:17 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Mitchell and Gobert have both been fantastic to start this game, just open corner 3s not going down for the Jazz. 12-10 lead anyway, midway through the first. – 9:17 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The first chance the Jazz had to get the ball into Gobert they take advantage. This was a talking point from Sunday from Utah. The Jazz didn’t give the ball to him enough when he had position – 9:13 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz got Gobert involved early on a low-post mismatch — I suspect they’re going to try to do more of that after a low FGA game from Rudy vs. MIL. – 9:13 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

A little pregame reading as you settle in for Kings-Jazz tonight. Rudy Gobert’s Rodman-like rebounding numbers, Davion vs. Donovan Mitchell Part II and Luke Walton’s pregame remarks on Marvin Bagley III.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:08 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Quin Snyder on Rudy Gobert as an MVP candidate:

“Rudy would be happy scoring 30 and 15. The way our team is structured, our team is built around Rudy. If you’re going to have a team built around you in many respects — that says something right there.”

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 7:42 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic's pick-and-roll defense vs. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies last night. Nuggets have the NBA's 4th-best defense and are allowing only 91 points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the floor. It's the 4th-best individual DRtg in the league behind Gobert, Adebayo and Butler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z65fV_0ckkTcDm00

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Is Rudy Gobert playing at an MVP level? How does Rudy Gay fit in? And why the Utah Jazz are embracing the obvious. A story on the season to this point, is here – theathletic.com/2929036/2021/1… – 1:17 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings Gameday Live: Jazz’s Rudy Gobert rebounding like Rodman; Davion vs. Donovan Part II.

Live pregame, in-game and postgame updates on tonight’s game between the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:09 AM

Harrison Wind: JaMychal Green on Nikola Jokic: “He’s gonna win MVP again.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / October 23, 2021

Spencer Dinwiddie: For example, this NBA MVP Prediction Model was created by self-proclaimed “NBA Nerd” and data scientist Peter Li. Li’s model predicted the 2018-19 season’s MVP would be James Harden, who in actuality came second to Giannis Antetokounmpo that year. The lingering question, however, is would there be a benefit to build an added layer of value on the fan-inclusion process? Potentially. The system could be built with analytics that tracked engagement in tandem with predictions made. These could then be cross-referenced with incumbent methods and integrated based on their efficacy, allowing amateur and professional analysts to financially prosper by participating. -via Sportico / September 16, 2021

He averaged a triple-double for the fourth time, helped lead the Wizards to the playoffs and broke the NBA’s all-time triple-double record. Oscar Robertson, the man whose record he broke, believes Westbrook should’ve gotten MVP buzz last season as well. “I look at Westbrook, and he got triple-doubles this year and no one even noticed it, they didn’t think it was such a big deal,” Robertson said on The Knuckleheads podcast. “I think that’s totally unfair. I think he should have won [MVP] again. If he [averaged] a triple-double again, and he didn’t win [MVP], so why keep stats then?” -via NBC Sports / August 26, 2021

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

Bulls' Alex Caruso teaches Rudy Gobert a lesson at the rim

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is arguably one of the most unassuming guys ever in the NBA. He's not just deceptively athletic. He is truly an explosive athlete who is very much capable of embarrassing defenders at the rim, as Utah Jazz rim-protectin' monster Rudy Gobert found out Saturday night.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler Named Players Of The Week

Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Heat swingman Jimmy Butler have been named the NBA's Players of the Week in the Western Conference and Eastern Conference, respectively, the league announced today (Twitter links). During the week of October 25-31, Gobert helped lead the Jazz to a 3-1 record, averaging 16.3 PPG,...
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

NBA Player Props, October 30th: Rudy Gobert O/U 13.5 Rebounds

The App is Back! Don't forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Rudy Gobert O/U 13.5 Rebounds vs. Bulls. I was going to play Rudy Gobert Over...
NBA
batonrougenews.net

Consistent Rudy Gobert has Utah in good position heading to Atlanta

The Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz begin their three-game road trip on Thursday with a stop in Atlanta to play the Hawks. The Jazz have won two straight games and beat Sacramento 119-113 on Tuesday. The Hawks are coming off a 117-108 loss at Brooklyn and have dropped three of their last four games.
NBA
kslsports.com

Rudy Gobert Blocks Dunk Attempt By Kings Big Man

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert showed the Sacramento Kings why he is the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Early in their game on Tuesday night against the Kings, Rudy Gobert had a tremendous block. Donovan Mitchell missed a three-point attempt when Sacramento got the rebound and went the other way.
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

Rudy Gobert's style of play means he isn't usually in the limelight, but his impact is still appreciated

It's fun to imagine Rudy Gobert playing other sports. What about boxing — his chosen second pastime. With arms so long, could he punch away and never receive a punch back? Would Gobert playing tennis lead to a too-fast, steep-angle, unreturnable serve? Were he a soccer goalkeeper, would he be the favorite to stop every penalty kick? Would he be an absurd volleyball outside hitter, with unstoppable spike after unstoppable spike?
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvp#Twitter#Sacramento#Jazz#Fg#Atl Mia Orl
slcdunk.com

Rudy Gobert's strong start, Jordan Clarkson's slump, and much more: The Utah Jazz's season, thus far

Less than a month into the NBA season, the dust of off-season hype, unyielding roster confidence, and unrealistic expectations have yet to settle across the league. At this point, paper tigers rule the conference standings, twitter fingers move at the speed of light, and overreactions to every win, loss, or Adrian Wojnarowski report hold more water than they should.
NBA
kslsports.com

Rudy Gobert Rejects Former Jazzman During Bucks Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert rejected a shot attempt by one of his former teammates during Utah's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks hosted the Jazz on Sunday, October 31. With 3:19 remaining in the first half, Bucks guard and former Jazzman Grayson Allen attempted a...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Slams Putback Against Magic

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert threw down a slam dunk on a putback during the second quarter of Utah's game against the Orlando Magic. The Magic hosted the Jazz at Amway Center on Sunday, November 7. With 11:20 remaining in the second quarter, Gobert flew down the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Donovan Mitchell Blasts Referees After Myles Turner-Rudy Gobert Altercation: "It's Really At A Point Now Where The Refs Are Letting It Get Out Of Hand."

Donovan Mitchell wasn't happy after getting ejected from the Utah Jazz-Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. The shooting guard was one of four players ejected from the match after Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner went at it. The Jazz and Pacers' centers clashed after exchanging a couple of hits. Turner allegedly...
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz: 3 things Rudy Gobert must do to be an All-Star again

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert needs to shine to earn another All-Star honor. Over the last few years, Rudy Gobert has become one of the league's best centers. His resume with the Utah Jazz has been increasing year after year. As of right now, it includes 5x All-Defensive Team, 4x All-NBA, 3x Defensive Player of the Year, and 2x All-Star.
NBA
okcheartandsoul.com

Rudy Gobert, Myles Turner tussle ends in four ejections in Pacers win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Four players were ejected after Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner got into a scuffle late in the Indiana Pacers' 111-110 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. The tussle began after Gobert appeared to pull Turner down to the ground with him after Turner blocked...
NBA
Fox News

Rudy Gobert, Myles Turner get into brouhaha after hard block attempt

A brouhaha broke out between Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game. The incident occurred with about 4:01 remaining in the game. Turner tried to give Gobert a hard foul and sent himself and the Jazz big man to the floor. As the two competitors got to their feet, Gobert would wrap his arms around Turner as the two jostled against each other.
NBA
