Quin Snyder: Our team is built around Rudy Gobert

Ben Anderson: Quin Snyder on Rudy Gobert as an MVP candidate and the respect he deserves: “Our team is built around Rudy. If you’re going to have a team that’s built around you in many respects — that says something right there.”

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The @Utah Jazz moved to 6-1 with Tuesday’s win over the @Sacramento Kings.

A look at opposing teams having “off nights” against Mitchell and Conley.

Gobert’s historically dominant rebounding, and Clarkson’s historically bad shooting.

kslsports.com/?p=471659 – 1:08 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

And that’s it. The Jazz defeat the Sacramento Kings 119-113…36 from Mitchell. A monster night on the boards from Gobert. Critical minutes from Conley. The Jazz move to 6-1 on the season. They overcome rubber legs. On to Atlanta on Thursday night – 11:40 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz win 119-113. Never shot well, but they got the win.

Mitchell: 36 points, 14-30 FG, 8 rebs, 6 assists.

Conley: 30 points, 11-19 FG, 6-9 3P, 2 assists.

Gobert: 12 points, 20 rebounds, 4 blocks.

3-game road trip coming up: ATL/MIA/ORL. – 11:40 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

30+ for both Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley in tonight’s win over Sac. 20 boards for Gobert, who goes 6-8 from the line down the stretch to help secure the win. #Jazz improve to 6-1 on the season. Impressive. – 11:40 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Jazz 119, Kings 113: Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Rudy Gobert grabbed 20 rebounds, helping Utah improve to 6-1. The Kings fell to 3-4 despite 23 points from Harrison Barnes, 19 from Buddy Hield and 18 from Davion Mitchell. – 11:39 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Another 19 rebound game for Rudy Gobert, his work on the glass this season has been elite. – 11:36 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Rudy Gobert’s moving screens as he rolls to the rim to cut off the helpside defender have been really good this year.

He’s created a lot of layups for Mitchell and Conley by rolling to the rim and just being in the way. – 11:25 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Quin Snyder reviewing this Rudy Gobert foul call with 3:10 left. – 11:17 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Mitchell and Gobert have both been fantastic to start this game, just open corner 3s not going down for the Jazz. 12-10 lead anyway, midway through the first. – 9:17 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The first chance the Jazz had to get the ball into Gobert they take advantage. This was a talking point from Sunday from Utah. The Jazz didn’t give the ball to him enough when he had position – 9:13 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz got Gobert involved early on a low-post mismatch — I suspect they’re going to try to do more of that after a low FGA game from Rudy vs. MIL. – 9:13 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

A little pregame reading as you settle in for Kings-Jazz tonight. Rudy Gobert’s Rodman-like rebounding numbers, Davion vs. Donovan Mitchell Part II and Luke Walton’s pregame remarks on Marvin Bagley III.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:08 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Quin Snyder on Rudy Gobert as an MVP candidate:

“Rudy would be happy scoring 30 and 15. The way our team is structured, our team is built around Rudy. If you’re going to have a team built around you in many respects — that says something right there.”

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 7:42 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic’s pick-and-roll defense vs. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies last night. Nuggets have the NBA’s 4th-best defense and are allowing only 91 points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the floor. It’s the 4th-best individual DRtg in the league behind Gobert, Adebayo and Butler. pic.twitter.com/gIewi0dzbX – 4:12 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Is Rudy Gobert playing at an MVP level? How does Rudy Gay fit in? And why the Utah Jazz are embracing the obvious. A story on the season to this point, is here – theathletic.com/2929036/2021/1… – 1:17 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings Gameday Live: Jazz’s Rudy Gobert rebounding like Rodman; Davion vs. Donovan Part II.

Live pregame, in-game and postgame updates on tonight’s game between the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:09 AM

